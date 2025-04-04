Amanda Balionis flaunts her $1,216 outfit

Amanda Balionis, well-known for her amazing fashion sense, shared her videos of wearing some stunning outfits on Friday. In her Instagram stories, the CBS reporter flaunted some of Veronica Beard's and Saks Fifth Avenue's most exclusive collections.

The 38-year-old American journalist is one of the most talked-about figures in the golf world. She has incredible popularity and some fans even refer to her as 'Golf's best gal!!'. This popularity among the fans has made her every move noticed very precisely. Especially when she wears something new. One of her outfits she displayed in her Instagram story was worth $1,216, according to a website link Balionis shared in the post.

Amanda Balionis showing off her style (Image Via: Instagram @balionis)

Amanda Balionis was seen wearing a Cole Wide Leg Khaki Pant ($398) and a Sid Crew Neck Knit Tank Top in white ($298). She chose to pair it with the Wayne Double-Breasted Jacket ($225) and the Valentina Sneaker ($295). All of this combined resulted in a picture-perfect, stylish outfit that best suited her.

Amanda Balionis' latest outfits may have made a strong statement about her return to reporting at the 2025 Masters.

Amanda Balionis is under "great pressure" because of The Masters

Miami v Florida International - Source: Getty

The 2025 Masters is set to take place on April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Course. The event will undoubtedly be memorable, and everyone participating may feel a great deal of pressure. Amanda Balionis also discussed this pressure, noting that it is taking a lot out of her. After all, this tournament is one of the big four major events of the PGA Tour.

The former Miss America appeared on the first episode of the Under The Umbrellas podcast on April 2, where she discussed the pressure at the Masters with fellow reporter and former Miss America Kira Dixon. She even named the roadblocks in her comeback by stating:

"It’s a lot of pressure, but it’s great pressure. It’s pressure because we care so deeply. We just want to put our best foot forward so this tournament can shine in a way it deserves to. I always say that it’s such a privilege and so few people have ever had the privilege of saying they’re a part of the Masters broadcast announce team."

Amanda Balionis also added how she and her team do not take this tournament lightly.

"I don’t take that lightly. No one on our team takes that lightly. This is the one week in a year where; even though you know it’s impossible to be perfect on live television, you want to be so perfect this week to prove that you’re deserving of this honor, to be the one to present the greatest tournament on earth to viewers at home that have been waiting for this since the previous April."

This event marks her return to reporting after a six-week break. She has not covered any tournaments because CBS does not have broadcasting rights for some of the ATP Tour events. Apart from the recent AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational, CBS also covers two majors - the Masters and the PGA Championship.

