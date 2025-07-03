Amanda Balionis ‘getting weird messages’ for same social media scam shared by Paige Spiranac and 989k followed influencer 

Amanda Balionis recently warned her followers about a rise in fake accounts pretending to be her. The American journalist's post comes following Spiranac and Claire Hoge's similar warnings.

Ad

The 39-year-old shared a casual selfie on Instagram, and along with it, she clarified that she only has one official account and urged fans not to fall for impersonators. Here's what she wrote in her Instagram story,

"Getting a weird amount of messages asking ifI have other accounts...nope. This is the only one. Please don't get scammed by dummies!" she wrote on her Instagram Story to her 354k followers.

Ad

Trending

Amanda Balionis warns fans about fake accounts on social media (via @balionis)

Previously, Claire Hogle, a social media influencer with over 989,000 followers, recently shared a similar warning. She revealed that a fan was duped by a fake account claiming to be her, leading to an online interaction that may have involved money. Hogle posted:

Ad

"Again -this is my only acount. These scammers quite literally put me in danger by making people think they're talking to me and taking their money under my name. Please you guys, Stop falling for this. It's so obvious.I do not message people on Telegram."

Several months ago, golf personality Paige Spiranac also cautioned her fans about impersonator profiles. She reminded followers that the only place to contact her directly is via her Passes account:

Ad

"Hi just a friendly reminder I don't have a telegram or anything like that. The only place you can talk to me directly is on Passes. One reason I have my Passes account is to help eliminate any confusion with impersonators...I will never have a telegram, WhatsApp or anything similar to that to chat."

Ad

As impersonator accounts continue to spread across platforms, many creators are taking extra steps to protect their identity and keep fans informed.

Amanda Balionis adds a weighted vest to her fitness routine

Amanda Balionis is starting July with a new twist in her fitness journey. After staying consistent with her goal of walking 10,000 steps a day since March, the CBS reporter has now started walking with a weighted vest to make her workouts more intense.

Ad

Sharing an update with her fans on Instagram, Balionis said:

"Okay, so I've been on this 10,000 steps a day journey since March, maybe? Obviously, we're going for consistency, not perfection, but we have decided to lean into the newest trend, which is a weighted vest. 12 pounds. I can feel it so much in my butt and in my legs and core. This is going to be really hard to get 10,000 steps in with this guy. "

Ad

She captioned her video:

"Welp.I have officially bought into the weighted vest craze. Holy sh*t this is hard And now I have questions (because of course)"

Amanda Balionis tries out a weighted vest as part of her fitness routine (via @balionis)

In another story, Balionis asked her followers if they use a weighted vest and if it really makes a difference. She followed that up with another question, writing,

Ad

"I feel like a weighted vest on a treadmill on an incline is a cheat code to take the 10k a day up a level but I'm only ever on treadmills at hotel gyms."

She then asked her followers if it was ridiculous to travel with the vest. Balionis is indeed serious about her fitness regime.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' questions related to weighted vest (via @balionis)

In fact, she ended last month by sharing a photo from the gym and calling it her “favorite thing".

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More