Amanda Balionis hits it with the girl squad at the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am

Amanda Balionis starred in this week's 2025 Memorial Tournament's Pro-Am event, which is also known as the Golden Bear Pro-Am after the great Jack Nicklaus. The golf reporter shared snaps of her time at the Muirfield Village Golf Course on Wednesday on her Instagram platform.

With over 305 thousand followers on her social media handle, Balionis posted a series of images of her playing partners who were seen cheering her on throughout the round. The caption read (via Instagram @balionis):

"The best hype squad a girl could ask for."

Amanda Balionis shares snaps from the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am (Image via Instagram @balionis)

For the Workday Golden Bear Pro-Am, Amanda Balionis was paired up with LPGA Tour legend Michelle Wie-West and fellow NBC Sports golf reporter Kira K. Dixon. They were joined by Max Homa on the first nine and Keegan Bradley on the last leg of the round.

Referencing to her "hype squad", Balionis also shared a wholesome scene from the Muirfield Village Golf Course's 18th hole green. As the CBS Sports reporter walked up to the green to make her final putt, she saw her entire team from her workplace peeping through a window and waving at her with big smiles on their faces.

Despite the rainy conditions, having her co-workers' support cheered Balionis up. While sharing the wholesome video to her Instagram Stories she wrote (via Instagram @balionis):

"And talk about hype squad not my @golfoncbs team coming out to watch us on 18."

Amanda Balionis shares a video from the 2025 Memorial Tournament Pro-Am (Image via Instagram @balionis)

Amanda Balionis documented her whole day to share with her fans. Not only did she enjoy playing a round of golf with the PGA Tour pros, she also enjoyed a pint of beer with Michelle Wie-West while out on the golf course.

Amanda Balionis shares a message for fans who called for her to be fired

During the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, Amanda Balionis faced criticism for her interview with Rickie Fowler. Fans percieved that she spoke to the golfer in a negative tone.

Some even took issue with her reporting at the 2025 PGA Championship where she thanked Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler for fulfilling media duties. The golf community saw this move as a subtle jab at Rory McIlroy's decision to not speak to the media after his driver was deemed non-conforming. Over the past two weeks, fans have taken to social media to nudge CBS Sports to fire their reporter.

Balionis took to her Instagram platform to say (via The Mirror):

"I appreciate you. I also did not expect so many amazing messages after my trolling story. Thanks for the reminder that this place can be full of amazing and positive people. It's a lot easier to be yourself and figure out what feedback is actually worth listening to (spoiler: it's never the trolls you don't know) rather than trying to be what everyone else wants."

Amanda Balionis will be covering the 2025 Memorial Tournament this week at the Muirfield Village Golf Club on behalf of CBS Sports.

