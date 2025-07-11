Amanda Balionis lauds Amanda Anisimova for her victory over World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis recently applauded Amanda Anisimova’s stunning run at Wimbledon. The American tennis star defeated World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first career Wimbledon final.

Balionis, who was visiting London with her mother ahead of her coverage of the Genesis Scottish Open, reshared a post from Front Office Sports on her Instagram story and added a heartfelt message reacting to Anisimova’s inspiring match.

“Such an amazing story. Doing the right thing for you can often look like ‘career suicide’ but at the end of the day, staying true to yourself and your needs leads you exactly to where you’re meant to be.. even if it looks different from how it ‘should’ look,” Balionis wrote in her story.

Screenshot of Amanda Balionis’ Instagram Story as she praises Amanda Anisimova’s Wimbledon win over Aryna Sabalenka | Credit: @balionis on Instagram

Amanda Anisimova stepped away from tennis in 2023 to prioritize her mental health after her WTA ranking dropped outside the top 400. Her decision to take a break was widely regarded as a risky move in the competitive world of professional tennis. However, she returned stronger than ever, defeating Sabalenka in a career-defining moment at the All England Club.

Balionis, who is now in Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club, was clearly moved by Anisimova’s comeback. Her visit to Wimbledon was part of a brief personal trip before resuming her broadcasting duties.

Amanda Balionis had an 'incredible experience' at Wimbledon

Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of her Wimbledon experience on Instagram, posting a carousel of 11 photos from her time at Centre Court. Some snaps showed her smiling with her mother, while others captured her view of the iconic court.

In her caption, Amanda Balionis wrote:

"What an incredible experience sitting centre court with my mom watching world number 1 Aryna Sabalenka battle it out against the girl from Jersey Amanda Anisimova 🎾 There is nothing like @wimbledon and I’m so grateful to experience moments like these because of bada** women I have the privilege of working with like @katadams68 💚💚

So long London! Next up it’s off to Scotland to cover the @genesis_scottish_open"

She also gave a shout-out to Katrina Adams, a former United States Tennis Association president and US Open chairperson, whom she has worked with at CBS Sports.

Amanda Balionis has now been reporting for over a decade. She began her career in 2011 with PGA Tour Digital as an in-house reporter and host, moved to Callaway Golf in 2016 to create digital content, and joined CBS Sports in 2017. She became a full-time CBS reporter in 2018, covering golf, college football, and the NFL.

