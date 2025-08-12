Amanda Balionis makes ‘the switch’ after spending 19 weeks on the road

After a long stretch covering the PGA Tour, Amanda Balionis is ready for a new challenge. The CBS Sports reporter wrapped up her golf duties at the Wyndham Championship and took a well-earned break in Ibiza, Spain.

Balionis’ time off comes after 19 weeks on the road covering golf events. Now, she is switching gears for the upcoming 2025 NFL season, where CBS has confirmed she will return to the sidelines for select football games. This move marks a return to her dual role as both a golf and football reporter.

On August 11th, Balionis shared an Instagram post as she switched from reporting on golf to the NFL. She shared an image from her recently attended NFL Seminar and captioned her story as:

"And just like that... it's time to make the switch ⛳➡️🏈"

Since joining CBS in 2017 as a part-time golf reporter, Balionis has steadily grown her profile. Last year, she took a short break from golf to focus more on NFL coverage. For 2025, she will again team up with veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz for selected NFL matchups.

Amanda Balionis will work alongside lead analyst Tony Romo and sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson during these games. CBS has also revealed other broadcast teams for the season, including Ian Eagle with Evan Washburn and J.J. Watt, as well as Kevin Harlan with Trent Green and Melanie Collins. Tiffany Blackmon, formerly of NFL Network, will occasionally join Balionis on the sidelines.

With that, Balionis recently shared her favorite moments from covering golf.

Amanda Balionis shares her favorite moment from the 2025 Golf Season

Amanda Balionis worked for 19 long weeks covering golf on CBS in 2025. During this time, she became a popular face seen every weekend at tournaments and in post-round interviews with players. To mark the end of the season, Balionis posted a short video on Instagram that compiled some of her interviews with winners, memorable broadcasting moments, and other highlights from the year.

In the caption of her post, Balionis shared one of her favorite moments from the season. She wrote:

“Hard to believe that’s a wrap on the 2025 season. 19 weeks of incredible moments and memories. There’s only one way to kick off a recap of some of those favorite moments — and that’s with @ianbakerfinch. It’s been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs, and truly surreal to co-host the Late Show at @themasters in Butler Cabin with him for the last three.”

Balionis also expressed her gratitude toward Ian Baker-Finch, who has been working in broadcasting for over 30 years after a successful career as a professional golfer. This collaboration has been a meaningful part of her golf broadcasting journey.

