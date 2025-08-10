Amanda Balionis shares an experience "unlike anything" in Ibiza

Amanda Balionis headed to a long vacation following her final weekend of the PGA Tour reporting duties at the Wyndham Championship last week. CBS Sports reporter took a much-needed break in Europe, where she spent her week in Ibiza in Spain. She shared an Instagram post, highlighting her vacation on Sunday, August 10, and labeled it as an 'unlike anything' experience. The American sports journalist wrapped up her duties as a golf reporter last week, before returning to the sidelines of the NFL for the upcoming season on CBS. Amanda Balionis shared a video of a late-night party during her vacation in Ibiza on her Instagram story. Balionis is certainly having the year of her life, checking off things on her bucket list, and the recent addition to the list was the experience she had in the Spanish island. Balionis reshared her post in the stories and wrote:&quot;Unlike anything I've ever experienced 🤯🤯&quot;Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source: @balionis on InstagramShe posted a series of pictures which included herself in various holiday outfits, soaking in the sun, late night dinners and parties, as well as delicious dishes she savoured during the getaway. She wrote a detailed caption:&quot;Hey Ibiza.. It was really nice to meet ya 🤝 Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school. To take this trip with them… well I think 5th grade us would be really proud of how far we’ve come, and that we continue to choose to do it together ❤️❤️ also shoutout to the guys for marrying the most fun partners 🫡&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis previously worked in the NFL circuit of CBS before shifting to Golf for the 2025 PGA Tour season. She was recently listed in the broadcast line-up for the upcoming season on the NFL to report for select events.Amanda Balionis shares her favorite moment from the 2025 golf seasonAmanda Balionis worked for 19 long weeks for Golf on CBS, where she became the popular face who was seen on every weekend during tournaments and post-round interviews with golfers. Balionis wrapped up her time in the golf segment in a short Instagram video compiling her interviews with winners, broadcasting moments throughout the season, among other things.Balionis went on to share one of her favorite moments of this season in the caption of the post. She wrote:&quot;Hard to believe that’s a wrap on the 2025 season. 19 weeks of incredible moments and memories. There’s only one way to kick off a recap of some of those favorite moments — and that’s with @ianbakerfinch. It’s been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs, and truly surreal to co-host the Late Show at @themasters in Butler Cabin with him for the last three.&quot;Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram post - Source: @balionis on InstagramBalionis also thanked Ian Baker-Finch, who has been in the broadcast industry for over 30 years from now following a successful career as a professional golfer.