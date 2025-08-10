Amanda Balionis reacts to Ibiza's sea view by using an emoji as she enjoys time away from golf

Amanda Balionis is soaking up some much-needed vacation time at Amante Ibiza, Spain. After over 19 consecutive weeks covering the golf season, she’s taking a break before shifting into NFL broadcasting duties later this year.

Balionis recently posted a serene beach clip from the picturesque Spanish coastline on her Instagram account. She added a heart-eyed emoji sticker to the video, a playful way of showing just how much she loves the breathtaking scenery.

A still from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)

Her Instagram stories from the trip have offered a glimpse into her holiday style and downtime. In one story, she’s seen lounging in an oversized bright orange shirt paired with a white-and-blue hat. Another clip from the night before showed her enjoying drinks with family and friends. Earlier this month, Balionis was in Greensboro, North Carolina, covering the Wyndham Championship, marking the end of her golf coverage run for the season.

Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Balionis began her career covering high school sports for Verizon Fios Channel 1 and MSG Networks. She joined the PGA Tour in 2011 as a reporter and host, later moving to Callaway Golf in 2016 to produce digital content. In 2017, CBS hired her as a part-time golf reporter, promoting her to a full-time role the following year and expanding her coverage to include college football and the NFL.

Amanda Balionis spent 19 weeks on the road

Amanda Balionis wrapped up nearly five months of non-stop travel after a packed golf season that began in late March. Her schedule took her to some of the sport’s biggest stops, including Augusta, Hilton Head, New Orleans, Charlotte, Philadelphia, Liberty National, Quail Hollow, Colonial, and Muirfield Village. Her final assignment of the stretch came at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina.

On August 4, Balionis posted on Instagram reflecting on her 19 weeks away from home. She thanked the CBS Golf team and shared behind-the-scenes photos from the season, noting that while announcers have an easier setup, the real credit goes to the production crew.

"Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy - we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in."

She praised the staff who work “90% of the magic,” often spending months on the road without a break, waking up before sunrise for crew calls, and staying long after the final putt drops.

In another post, Amanda Balionis paid tribute to longtime CBS broadcaster Ian Baker-Finch as he closed out his final season on air. She shared a highlight reel from the year, starting with a clip of Baker-Finch, and expressed her appreciation for the moments they shared on tour.

