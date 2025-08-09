Amanda Balionis is enjoying a relaxing holiday in Ibiza, Spain. She has covered golf tournaments for more than 19 weeks in a row, and on top of that, has big responsibilities with CBS Sports for the upcoming NFL season. As a result, Balionis has taken a break and is regularly sharing her vacation pictures on social media.On Saturday, August 9, the CBS reporter published an Instagram story, highlighting her experiences in Ibiza. In the latest picture shared, Balionis was simply sitting on a chair, enjoying the sun. Interestingly, she was wearing an orange oversized tangerine shirt and a white-blue hat. Here's a look at it:Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Amanda Balionis shared another Instagram story from the night before in which she was spending her time with her family and friends. She was having a drink, and everyone else at the table was cheering with their drinks. The caption of the story read:&quot;Last night with the fam&quot;Talking more about this story, here's a look at it too:Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)Amanda Balionis last covered the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, earlier this month. Cameron Young won by six strokes as he finished the event with a total of 22-under par. Balionis even dedicated an Instagram story to Young before the last round.Amanda Balionis appreciates the CBS crew for the consecutive 19 weeks of effortThe Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2025 - Previews - Source: GettyAmanda Balionis recently praised the CBS crew, with whom she has been working for more than 19 weeks straight. She posted an Instagram post and noted how crucial each crew member is in tournament coverage. Balionis also claimed that as a broadcaster and reporter, all she has to do is show up at the place. She revealed that the crew gave them everything, including reserved hotel rooms.The 39-year-old's Instagram post included multiple photographs from the past few weeks of work in various places. The caption of the post read:&quot;Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.&quot;The caption also mentioned that the team is responsible for 90% of the effort, while just 10% is visible to fans. The caption continued:&quot;I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis has no golf tournaments on her upcoming schedule, and she will resume her NFL coverage after returning from her vacation.