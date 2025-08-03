"All eyes are on this guy" - Amanda Balionis shares take on 28-YO pro performing well at Wyndham Championship

Amanda Balionis is currently reporting at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event is entering its final turn, with round 4 taking place on Sunday, August 3. Before this round, Balionis posted some Instagram stories, and in one of them, she even praised the 28-year-old Cameron Young, who has been leading the Wyndham Championship.

Amanda Balionis stated that Young has been the runner-up in numerous tournaments, and the golfer is still looking for his first victory. The Wyndham Championship may be an excellent opportunity for him, since he started the final round with a five-shot advantage.

"Of course, we got to talk about our leader, Cameron Young. All eyes are on this guy as he looks to win on the PGA Tour for the first time. Seven runner-up finishes, a couple of top threes, and majors. He has a 59 in his resume. This guy has got the game. Five-stroke lead heading into today. Will that be enough? Only time will tell. In that final pairing with Cameron Young is Nico Echevarria," Balionis explains in the story.

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)

Aside from Cameron Young, Amanda Balionis praised Nico Echevarria, who is aiming for his third PGA Tour title. Notably, the CBS reporter also praised Gary Woodland, who is returning to golf after undergoing major brain surgery. Woodland has been playing well in the tournament, and as of this writing, he is tied for 19th position with a total score of 10 under par.

Amanda Balionis gives an additional reason why this Sunday is noteworthy for CBS

Miami v Florida International - Source: Getty

Aside from being the final day of the Wyndham Championship, August 3 is also special for Amanda Balionis and CBS for another reason. Ian Baker Finch will be commentating for CBS for the final time during the Sunday round. Finch previously declared that he is stepping away from his role as a broadcaster after being one for more than 30 years.

Amanda Balionis highlighted this in one of her stories and stated,

"Okay, Sunday Storylines, our final one of the 2025 season. It's been an incredible year, and I'd be remiss if I didn't say the biggest storyline, at least for us on Golf on CBS, is that today we are saying a final farewell to our friend Ian Baker Finch. He is retiring to spend more time with his family, with his wife Jenny, with his grandkids, and we're so happy for him, but we are, of course, sad for us."

Still taken from Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: Instagram @balionis)

Ian Baker Finch has worked for CBS for almost 19 years, and apart from being a golf analyst for them, he has also worked as a hole/tower announcer.

