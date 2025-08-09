Amanda Balionis dons $295 black top at a night party in Spain

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is in Ibiza, Spain, spending much-needed time with her family and friends. On Instagram, she shared a picture from her night out, showing off a stylish outfit.

Balionis’ outfit consisted of a black lace bustier top from L'AGENCE, which features floral embroidery and fashionable cutout details. According to the brand's website, the top costs $295. She paired it with navy blue pants from Ramy Brook and chic leopard-print Margaux sandals.

The golf reporter posed in front of a mirror for the picture. She wrote in the caption:

"🖤 top: @lagencefashion Pants: @ramybrook Sandals: @margauxny.”

Amanda Balionis via Instagram _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

In her next post, Amanda Balionis shared a glimpse of her night out in Cala Gracioneta, an upscale Mediterranean beachside restaurant and cocktail bar. She captioned the video:

“Last night with the fam.”

Image taken from Balionis’ Instagram Story _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Earlier in the day, the sports journalist spent some time sunbathing while lounging by the pool. She shared a picture of herself wearing a white hat from the brand Alo, paired with a white two-piece swimsuit. She wore sunglasses and a necklace to complete the look, and could be seen smiling while holding a coconut drink.

Balionis via Instagram _ Source: Instagram/@balionis

Amanda Balionis has had a busy year, covering all the action in notable tournaments such as the Masters, the Memorial Tournament, and the PGA Championship. She was last seen reporting at the Wyndham Championship, which marked the end of the PGA Tour’s regular golf season.

Amanda Balionis sends a heartwarming message to the CBS broadcast crew - “The work ethic is unmatched”

Following the conclusion of the 2025 regular season, Amanda Balionis shared an Instagram post looking back on the last 19 weeks. She thanked her colleagues at CBS Sports for their work ethic and called them her “family.”

“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like,” Balionis wrote.

"Our broadcast is nothing without our insanely talented technical and production crew. The work ethic is unmatched, but what blows me away most is how they still show up as the heartbeat of this team...We have our ridiculous inside jokes, our family fights, our unforgettable nights out,” she added.

Balionis and their CBS Sports Crew _ Image Source: Instagram/@balionis

The sports journalist wrote that she had it easier than some of her other colleagues, who usually spend days setting up for a broadcast. She praised them for showing their dedication to the job by being on the road for months at a time, with early morning calls and late nights.

In a previous post, Amanda Balionis wrote a heartfelt message saying goodbye to Ian-Baker Finch, who retired after working with the network for 19 years. She shared some of her favorite moments with Finch and noted that working beside him has been an “honor” over the years.

