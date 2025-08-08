  • home icon
Amanda Balionis poses in white bikini top as she enjoys a drink in Ibiza

By Pravashis Biswas
Published Aug 08, 2025 17:01 GMT
Amanda Balionis
Amanda Balionis' photo from her Instagram account / @balionis on IG

Amanda Balionis wrapped up her golf season and is preparing for the start of the new NFL season. Amid a break from the greens, the CBS reporter was spotted enjoying some relaxing time at Ibiza.

Balionis is currently on vacation in Spain, and shared a selfie while enjoying a drink. She was sporting a white bikini and a matching cap from Alo Yoga, a wellness brand.

Take a look at the story shared by Balionis with her 355k followers:

Screenshot from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story from Ibiza / @balionis on IG
Screenshot from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story from Ibiza / @balionis on IG

After moving through various locations and spending 19 weeks on the road, Balionis is enjoying some time off. The PGA Tour just concluded its regular season, and is now set for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Balionis also shared another story on Instagram, in which she could be seen enjoying a drink with some friends.

Take a look at the Instagram story shared by Balionis here:

Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story from Ibiza / @balionis on IG
Screenshot from Balionis' Instagram story from Ibiza / @balionis on IG

Right from the beginning of this year, it has been a hectic schedule for Amanda Balionis and the rest of the CBS Golf team that covers the PGA Tour. The Tour went to several different locations throughout the United States, including Liberty National, Muirfield Village, Quail Hollow, Augusta National, TPC Twin Cities, New Orleans.

Balionis will now switch her focus to the NFL season, which is scheduled to begin on September 4. She will cover matches that air on CBS.

Amanda Balionis shares a heartfelt note on social media for veteran commentator Ian Baker-Finch

Before leaving for a temporary break from golf, Amanda Balionis shared a heartfelt note thanking Ian Baker-Finch, a popular name in golf commentary. Baker-Finch was once a part of the professional golf circuit, and following that, he was a longtime commentator for CBS Golf.

A few days ago, Balionis shared a collection of memories with Baker-Finch as the latter retired from the booth. The broadcast journalist wrote in the caption of her post on Instagram:

"There's only one way to kick off a recap of some of those favorite moments - and that's with @ianbakerfinch. It's been an honor to work alongside IBF for the past nine seasons on @golfoncbs, and truly surreal to co-host the Late Show at @themasters in Butler Cabin with him for the last three... Thank you for everything, lan!"
In another post, the Puppies and Golf owner wrote a thank you note for the CBS Golf crew members who tirelessly work behind the scenes.

