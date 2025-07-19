Amanda Balionis has one of the ‘best Saturdays’

Amanda Balionis started her Saturday at the Bloom Bar Café in Nantucket. Balionis is not part of the U.S. television broadcast team for The Open Championship in Northern Ireland since NBC holds the exclusive rights for this event.The CBS reporter posted a photo of her breakfast on Instagram on July 19. The caption of the post read:&quot;The best Saturdays start at @bloombarcafe.”Image via Instagram -@balionisBefore The Open Championship began, Balionis spotlighted Scheffler’s Open Championship news conference. The World No. 1 had opened up about the hollow feeling success can bring.Balionis reposted the quote, expressing gratitude for his words. But in doing so, she realized she had made a few typos. Instead of quietly deleting the post, she followed it with a candid correction:“Too late to fix my typos in the last post — we will all survive and move on.”Balionis, who joined CBS Sports full-time in 2017, has covered nearly every Major championship since. She also reports on the NFL and college football, but golf remains her core.Earlier this week, Balionis also shared glimpses of herself enjoying a boat ride.Amanda Balionis enjoyed a relaxing boat getaway and a golf round in ScotlandLast week, Amanda Balionis was in Scotland to cover the Genesis Scottish Open, which was a joint PGA Tour and DP World Tour event. Afterwards, she posted a picture of herself on a boat, in front of a scenic ocean view.In the image, Balionis was seen sitting on the boat while the ocean glistened behind her under a clear sky. She captioned the post using just one emoji:'🤙&quot;Amanda Balionis via Instagram/@balionisBalionis had also taken time off earlier this month to mark the 4th of July. She posted a picture of herself smiling and sitting on a boat in a themed outfit to mark the national holiday. She also spent time with her mother as the two played a round of golf at The North Berwick Golf Club in Scotland. Balionis shared the experience in a short Instagram reel.Amanda Balionis showed a clip of her mother’s swing as she took several shots on the course. The CBS Sports reporter complimented her mother’s game, saying that she hasn’t missed a fairway in about 20 years. Meanwhile, Balionis found herself in a couple of bunkers along the way. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe mother-daughter duo was later joined by the iconic sportscaster Jim Nantz, who spoke about one of Balionis’ shots, saying he has “never seen that before”. When Nantz left, Amanda Balionis joked that she scared him away with her shot.The sports journalist further appreciated the views and architecture at the iconic golf course. She also called the experience the &quot;round of her life&quot;.