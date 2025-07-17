"We will all survive" - Amanda Balionis admits making errors in her Scottie Scheffler appreciation post

Scottie Scheffler has received a lot of attention after delivering an emotional comment during the Open Championship news conference. The golfer was asked how he felt about winning a competition, and while answering this question, Scheffler began to discuss how life moves on and that family is more important. On her Instagram story, Amanda Balionis showed love to this statement, but it contained several typos.

On July 17, Amanda Balionis shared a couple of Instagram stories dedicated to Scottie Scheffler. She emphasized the need to recognize the sacrifices made by those at the top. Scheffler has held the top ranking in the OMGR since May 2023, and he has completed 100 weeks of consistent dominance. But what about all the sacrifices he has made in his life?

The CBS reporter highlighted this in an Instagram story, which you can see here:

Still taken from Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (Image Credit: @balionis)

Following this, Balionis received numerous responses regarding the grammatical errors she made in the story. She spotted these errors too late and had to upload another story to correct them. This story included a black background and a caption that stated:

"Too late to fix my typos in the last post - we will all survive and move on"

Here's a look at Balionis' latest Instagram story:

Balionis' story - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Scottie Scheffler's speech prioritising family over golf has touched many people's hearts. Despite being the world's top-ranked golfer, Scheffler stated that all of this is just a part of life and that he would rather be a good father than a top golfer. He also noted that he would rather spend time with his family than play games.

What did Scottie Scheffler say during the preview Press Conference?

PGA: The 153rd Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler talked about a lot of things at the Open Championship's preview press conference. The man mentioned that the CJ Cup Byron Nelson was one of the most meaningful competitions for him, after all, it was taking place in his hometown. He had always wanted to win a title in his hometown, and this year he was able to do that. But again, it just lasted a few minutes.

The golfer stated:

"It only lasts a few minutes, that kind of euphoric feeling. And to win the Byron Nelson Championship at home, I literally worked my entire life to become good at golf, to have an opportunity to win that tournament."

He continued:

"I'm not here to inspire somebody else to be the best player in the world. Because what's the point? This is not a fulfilling life. It's fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment. But it's not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart." [1:02 onwards]

Scottie Scheffler scored a total of 3 under par in his first round at the Open Championship. As of this writing, he is tied for fifth place, one stroke off the lead.

