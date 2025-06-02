 Amanda Balionis poses with 1x Major winner as she looks back at Memorial Tournament in a 14-photo dump

Amanda Balionis wrapped up her week at the 2025 Memorial Tournament by posting a 14-photo Instagram dump. In one of the images she shared on June 2, the CBS Sports reporter posed with Michelle Wie West. West is a well-known face in women's golf as she won the 2014 U.S. Women's Open. She joined Balionis during the workday Golden Bear Pro-Am, where they teed it up together.

In this photo, both of the ladies are flaunting an ear-to-ear smile while posing with a giraffe. Amanda Balionis captioned her post as:

"I don’t know how to use skibidi Ohio in a sentence… but I disagree "🤷‍♀️

"Incredible week at @memorialgolf presented by @workday_sports …every day was filled with some of my favorite people, at the most fun events creating memories I’m forever grateful for."

In the next image, Amanda Balionis is interviewing players at the WorkDay event. In the third slide, Balionis is seen posing with Michelle Wie West and reporter Kira Dixon. The next photo is of Balionis's striking pose wearing Foraygolf. Com's golf apparel. In the next photo, Balionis shared a selfie with her friend, followed by an image with Lexie Dolana and Golf Digest reporter Hally Leadbetter.

Balionis shared the next clip of a dog at the Forever Family adoption. The next clip is probably from a concert Balionis attended with her friends recently. The last few pictures include her photo with a bunch of young girl golfers, a selfie with Kelley James, Balionis' day out at the animal park, and a gym selfie.

Amanda Balionis praises Scottie Scheffler's dominance after Memorial Tournament victory

Amanda Balionis took to Instagram on June 1 to congratulate Scottie Scheffler after he won the 2025 Memorial Tournament title. Along with sharing a photo and a video, she highlighted Scheffler's remarkable achievements in the golf world.

Scheffler secured the win with a four-stroke margin, defending his Memorial title successfully for the second year. This exclusive feat he now shares only with Tiger Woods. Balionis captioned her post:

"Scottie joins Tiger Woods as the only other player in @memorialgolf history to successfully defend their title. World Number 1 is the 4th fastest player in history to reach 16 wins behind just Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods," Balionis wrote.

"Scottie has also now successfully converted NINE consecutive outright 54-hole leads. That’s second only to Tiger (who did it an unfathomable 36 consecutive times when holding the outright 54-hole lead) I don’t know guys. He’s just really freaking good okay?!"

After taking control following 54 holes, Scheffler sealed the deal with a steady final round of 70. This victory marked his third PGA Tour win of the season, adding to his wins at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the 2025 PGA Championship.

