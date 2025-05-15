Amanda Balionis poses with Charley Hull's ex-Solheim Cup teammate at the popular golf club

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the PGA Championship, which is taking place at the Quail Hollow Golf Course. This is the second major of the year, and Balionis will undoubtedly have a busy schedule covering it for CBS. Despite this, she has taken some time out to hang out, as she mentioned on her Instagram story.
Amanda Balionis reposted an Instagram story by Cosette Chaput, co-founder of Always Alpha. Chaput's Instagram story was about a lunch she had with a CBS reporter and Charley Hull's former Solheim Cup teammate, Mel Reid. Balionis even shared this news, and here's how it looked:
Cosette Chaput even captioned the photo, noting that Kirak Dixon was unable to locate his way to the meal. The caption reads:
"When @kirakdixon says she can't make dinner, we find a way"
Charley Hull and Mel Reid have a very tight bond. They have previously represented Team Europe in the Solheim Cup several times. They last competed in this competition as a team in 2017. Here's the scorecard for these two players at that tournament:
Reid M. / Ciganda C. vs Lang B. / Lincicome B.
- Score: 8 - 10
- Result: 2up (18)
Hull Ch. vs Lang B.
- Score: 9.5 - 8.5
- Result: 1up (18)
Amanda Balionis announces her cooperation with 'Father of Bourbon'
Amanda Balionis is one of CBS's most prominent correspondents, and as a result, she interacts with numerous brands. Recently, the 38-year-old resorted to Instagram to promote her next collaboration with the whisky brand Elijah Craig. Elijah Craig is a major brand that claims to be the 'Father of Bourbon' in its Instagram bio.
The reporter tweeted some photos of her drinking the whisky with the caption:
"Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃."
Amanda Balionis also talked about the PGA Championship in this caption, as it continued:
"Also- If you’re at Quail Hollow Club this week for the @pgachampionship remember to swing by the Elijah Craig Speakeasy on the 7th green to enjoy a bespoke cocktail or two!"
The event began on May 15, and the CBS correspondent is really thrilled about it. She even expressed her excitement in an Instagram Story video about the event, saying:
"We have so many great storylines entering the 2nd major of the year. Also appreciate that this is a course that these guys love and are already familiar with, which makes it even more fun. Can't wait for Thursday to see this thing start to take shape..."
So far, Ryan Fox has led the PGA Championship's first round. He is the only player who finished the opening round with three strokes under par.