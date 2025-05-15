Amanda Balionis poses with Charley Hull's ex-Solheim Cup teammate at the popular golf club

Amanda Balionis is currently covering the PGA Championship, which is taking place at the Quail Hollow Golf Course. This is the second major of the year, and Balionis will undoubtedly have a busy schedule covering it for CBS. Despite this, she has taken some time out to hang out, as she mentioned on her Instagram story.

Ad

Amanda Balionis reposted an Instagram story by Cosette Chaput, co-founder of Always Alpha. Chaput's Instagram story was about a lunch she had with a CBS reporter and Charley Hull's former Solheim Cup teammate, Mel Reid. Balionis even shared this news, and here's how it looked:

Amanda Balionis' Instagram story (Image Via: IG @balionis)

Cosette Chaput even captioned the photo, noting that Kirak Dixon was unable to locate his way to the meal. The caption reads:

Ad

Trending

"When @kirakdixon says she can't make dinner, we find a way"

Charley Hull and Mel Reid have a very tight bond. They have previously represented Team Europe in the Solheim Cup several times. They last competed in this competition as a team in 2017. Here's the scorecard for these two players at that tournament:

Reid M. / Ciganda C. vs Lang B. / Lincicome B.

Score: 8 - 10

Result: 2up (18)

Hull Ch. vs Lang B.

Ad

Score: 9.5 - 8.5

Result: 1up (18)

Amanda Balionis announces her cooperation with 'Father of Bourbon'

Breitling Celebrates New York Editions To Their NFL Collection - Source: Getty

Amanda Balionis is one of CBS's most prominent correspondents, and as a result, she interacts with numerous brands. Recently, the 38-year-old resorted to Instagram to promote her next collaboration with the whisky brand Elijah Craig. Elijah Craig is a major brand that claims to be the 'Father of Bourbon' in its Instagram bio.

Ad

The reporter tweeted some photos of her drinking the whisky with the caption:

"Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special 😏 I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year 🥃."

Amanda Balionis also talked about the PGA Championship in this caption, as it continued:

Ad

"Also- If you’re at Quail Hollow Club this week for the @pgachampionship remember to swing by the Elijah Craig Speakeasy on the 7th green to enjoy a bespoke cocktail or two!"

Ad

The event began on May 15, and the CBS correspondent is really thrilled about it. She even expressed her excitement in an Instagram Story video about the event, saying:

"We have so many great storylines entering the 2nd major of the year. Also appreciate that this is a course that these guys love and are already familiar with, which makes it even more fun. Can't wait for Thursday to see this thing start to take shape..."

So far, Ryan Fox has led the PGA Championship's first round. He is the only player who finished the opening round with three strokes under par.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More