Amanda Balionis rocks a black tank top as she tees it up following her duties at the 2025 Travelers Championship

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis posted an Instagram Story on June 23, enjoying a casual round of golf. She teed it up after completing her hosting at the 2025 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. Balionis was at the Travelers Championship, working for CBS Sports across all four tournament rounds.

Ad

In her recent story, she was dressed in a sleek, sleeveless black tank top, leopard-print shorts, white golf shoes and a bright pink cap. She captioned her story as:

“Weeeee!”

Amanda Balionis's Instagram story, featuring her teeing off at the golf course

At the Travelers Championship, Keegan Bradley's late surge secured victory with a birdie on the 18th hole. Bradley collected the $4.6 million first-place prize and discussed his win with Balionis. Bradley also serves as the U.S. Ryder Cup captain for the 2025 competition at Bethpage Black.

Ad

Trending

Balionis has become one of golf’s most recognized reporters since joining CBS full-time in 2018. She does on-course golf reporting with occasional college football and NFL assignments. Balionis stirred the pot at the 2025 PGA Championship when she praised Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau for their post-round availability, while Rory McIlroy skipped.

Apart from broadcasting, Amanda Balionis leads 'Puppies and Golf,' a charity she founded in 2020 that pairs rescue dogs with military veterans and supports animal shelters. The organisation has raised more than $100,000 as of 2025. It functions based on fundraisers and grants, including a PetSense partnership, and has delivered financial support to over 90 shelters nationwide.

Ad

Recently, Amanda Balionis helped raise $35,000, and in November 2024, the organization donated $45,000 to mark Veterans Day. In January 2025, Balionis personally donated $30,000 in response to the Southern California wildfires, directing funds to animal relief groups. Besides this, Balionis was recently seen taking a break after covering the Travelers Championship.

Amanda Balionis gears up for charity golf tournament after Travelers Championship

On June 23, Amanda Balionis took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her upcoming participation in a special event hosted by The Begin Again Foundation. Dressed in a sleek black golf outfit, she expressed excitement about returning to the foundation’s charity tournament. In her story, she praised the PGA Tour pro Marc Leishman and his wife, Audrey, writing:

Ad

“Excited to be back at @thebeginagainfoundation charity tournament

“What @audreyleishman and @marcleishman are doing to save lives through sepsis awareness is amazing.”

The Begin Again Foundation, launched in 2015, was inspired by Audrey Leishman’s near-death experience with sepsis and toxic shock syndrome. It started as an effort to promote awareness about sepsis. It's a nonprofit that supports financial aid programs, women’s health initiatives, grief counseling and education.

Moving forward, Amanda Balionis is set to cover the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More