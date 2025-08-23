Amanda Balionis rocks white buttoned down shirt after wrapping up her time at the Tour Championship

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis headed home post wrapping up her duties at the 2025 Tour Championship. Balionis made her final appearance on the PGA Tour at the East Lake Golf Course before joining the NFL department of CBS.Balionis was part of the special live segment produced during the Tour Championship in partnership with Amazon Web Services. After a two-day schedule at the PGA Tour event, Balionis returned home for a break.The American sports journalist shared a picture of her outfit of the day as she enjoyed her time outside. She donned a white button-down shirt with a blue and white skirt. She accessorized her outfit with a gold chain and a beige bag.Screenshot of Amanda Balionis' Instagram story - Source- via @balionis on InstagramBalionis also posted a series of pictures sharing her experience at the Tour Championship. She spoke about the integration of Artificial Intelligence with sports, as she wrote:&quot;That’s a wrap on the first ever #AWSLive on the @pgatour 💥 huge thanks to @amazonwebservices for having me as your host. It was so much fun diving into AI and the ever evolving technology in golf and the sports world as a whole. As always- what you see in front of the camera is just 10% of what it takes to make the show happen. Huge thanks to the entire crew (both on site and back at PGA TOUR Studios) for executing a flawless production.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmanda Balionis will be spending the weekend at her home before starting her role in CBS NFL section. She was recently announced as one of the broadcasters for the rest of the 2025 season.Amanda Balionis shared the Ryder Cup collection of her partnered bourbon brandAmanda Balionis, who is one of the partners for Elijah Craig, launched its latest collection for Ryder Cup. Balionis shared her excitement for the limited edition bourbon line in her latest Instagram post.Elijag Craig is a premium whiskey bourbon brand based in Louisville, Kentucky. She posted a video of unveiling the bourbon collection at the Tour Championship and captioned it:&quot;Counting down the days to the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black 🙌 Can’t wait for all the action and you better believe I’ll be celebrating with the 2025 Elijah Craig Ryder Cup Limited-Edition bottle 🥃 As the Official Bourbon of the tournament, @elijahcraig once again nailed it with this special tribute to such an iconic venue. Cheers!&quot;Still from Amanda Balionis' Instagram post - Source- @balionis on InstagramThe 45th edition of Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place from September 26 to 28 at Bethpage Black course in New York. While six players of both teams, USA and Europe have been selected, the captains are yet to announce their six picks for the upcoming event.