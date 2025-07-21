Amanda Balionis says Scottie Scheffler’s son stole the show after his Open Championship victory

Amanda Balionis may have been absent from Royal Portrush this week, as the 153rd Open Championship aired on NBC and USA Network instead of her home channel, CBS. But Balionis was still closely following the action from afar. After Scottie Scheffler secured his fourth major title with a 17-under-par finish, Balionis shared her appreciation for the World No. 1.Scheffler's sponsor, Nike, posted a wholesome post following his win with a caption,&quot;Priorities unchanged. Another major secured. The wins keep coming on and off the course for @scottie.scheffler.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post consisted of two pictures. In the first slide, Scottie Scheffler was smiling with his son Bennett, and the photo read, &quot;You've already won.&quot; The second showed him mid-swing, captioned, &quot;But another major never hurt.&quot;Balionis reshared the post on her Instagram story and added,&quot;Another one for Scottie. Bennett remains undefeated in stealing the show.&quot;A screenshot of Amanda Balionis's Instagram story (via @balionis)This isn’t the first time Balionis has expressed her admiration for Scheffler. Earlier in the week, she appreciated his heartfelt take on life, where he shared how family always comes before golf for him. Balionis pointed out that even as the World No. 1, Scheffler stays humble and understands that true happiness lies in balance, not just trophies or career milestones.Scottie Scheffler says he is ‘living out his dreams’ after winning the Open ChampionshipScottie Scheffler added to his incredible run on Sunday, winning the 2025 Open Championship at Royal Portrush for his fourth career major. The 29-year-old now holds three legs of the career Grand Slam, joining golf legends Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, and Tiger Woods as the only players to have won three different majors before turning 30. Scheffler is also the first World No. 1 to lift the Claret Jug since Woods defended his title at Royal Liverpool in 2006.While his achievements continue to grow, Scheffler spoke candidly about his outlook on life beyond golf. Earlier in the week, he shared how the pursuit of titles alone does not bring lasting happiness. “This is not a fulfilling life,” he said on Tuesday.“It’s something I wrestle with on a daily basis.”After his Open victory, Scheffler clarified his comments, explaining they were part of a broader reflection on priorities.&quot;We live in a day and age where clickbait is what people look for and you can shorten a five-minute clip into three words,&quot; admitted Scheffler. I think it underestimates what I was trying to communicate.&quot;&quot;I've worked my entire life to become good at this game and play for a living. It's one of the great joys of my life and to win The Open is a feeling that's hard to describe. Am I grateful for it? Do I enjoy it? Oh, my gosh, yes, this is a cool feeling. But having success in life is not what fulfils the deepest desires of your heart. Just because you win a golf tournament doesn't make you happy - but I'm pretty excited to celebrate this one,&quot; he added. The win marks Scottie Scheffler’s 16th PGA Tour win of his career and fourth of the season.