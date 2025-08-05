Amanda Balionis shares $256 outfit that came to the rescue during rainy Wyndham Championship weekend

Amanda Balionis shared the $256 outfit that came to her rescue during the rainy outing at the Wyndham Championship. Balionis was covering the tournament last week amid thunderstorms, and she wore a Lululemon outfit that contained a black top paired with checkered black and white pants.The trousers by the brand were the Seersucker Check Mid-Rise Pull-On Pant, and they were available in different sizes, priced at $128. They had hand pockets with hidden card sleeves and back pockets.The top was called the Scuba Cropped Anorak, had cinchable sleeves with a hem, and a zipper. It contained kangaroo pockets and was also priced at $128. Both products could be purchased online on the official website.Balionis shared a story wearing the outfit on her Instagram and wrote a caption that read:“This full lululemon outfit was perfect for the rainy weather this past weekend.”Amanda Balionis ( via Amanda Balionis' Instagram story)For the uninitiated, Balionis was set to wear something else, but due to the poor weather conditions, she had to make last-minute changes to her plan and buy a new outfit.The Wyndham Championship was won by Cameron Young with a total score of 22 under, defeating Mac Meissner, who was at 16 under. He shot 63 in the first round, followed by 62 in the second round with 8 birdies. He fired 65 and 68 in the third and fourth rounds with six and five birdies, respectively.Amanda Balionis shared her 19-week journey with CBS after the Wyndham Championship Amanda Balionis shared a post on her Instagram handle on August 5 to show a few glimpses of CBS Sports covering tournaments in the last 19 weeks. She uploaded pictures from those tournaments with her crew and wrote about how much backend work the team put in to make everything possible on the front end. She said:“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.”She continued, “I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.”She highlighted the dedication of the technical and production crew, who showed up in all situations and served as the heartbeat of the team. She mentioned that her team made the journeys possible by making it fun with inside jokes, family fights, and several other ways to support each other while covering a tournament. Balionis lastly ended by stating that she couldn't imagine her CBS weekends on Saturdays and Sundays without her team. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostApart from the Wyndham Championship, Balionis also covered tournaments like the 3M Open, Genesis Scottish Open, and more.