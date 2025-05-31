Amanda Balionis shares her 'cute' golf course fit with 351K IG followers

Amanda Balionis recently gave her 351,000 Instagram followers a glimpse of her golf course style while in Dublin, Ohio, for the 2025 Memorial Tournament. The CBS reporter, known for her on-course interviews, swapped the mic for a golf club as she took part in the Golden Bear Pro-Am at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Balionis was paired with Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Michelle Wie West, and Kira Dixon for the friendly event ahead of the main tournament. After the round, she shared a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story, showing off her golf outfit along with a screenshot of a message that read,

"Such a cute fit!"

In the photo, Amanda Balionis is seen wearing a white long-sleeve top with a navy blue pleated skirt. She paired the look with white sneakers with yellow detailing, a white cap, and a black cross-body belt bag. She also had a golf bag over her shoulder, keeping the outfit sporty and stylish.

She also added a swipe-up link labeled “GOLF COURSE FITS,” which redirected to her page on LTK—an online platform where she often shares her outfit inspirations and fashion finds.

Amanda Balionis shares a mirror selfie in a golf course outfit (via @balionis)

In a following story, Balionis shared another selfie with the caption:

"If you're ever curious about what I'm using or wearing lately, I've added a bunch to my Amazon Storefront!"

Amanda Balionis shares a link to her Amazon Storefront (via @balionis)

The storefront features a variety of products she uses regularly, including sunglasses, activewear, and even a curated Mother's Day gift guide.

Amanda Balionis shares a body positivity message while promoting a new brand collab

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently teamed up with Ka'Chava, a nutrition brand, and shared a body positivity message with her Instagram followers. In the post, she spoke about how Ka'Chava, a full-body meal shake, helps her stay healthy while on the road.

"When I’m constantly on the road, it’s hard to find time to eat healthy—let alone fuel my body with everything it actually needs. From workouts to work mode and everything in between, @kachava keeps me fueled, focused, and feeling my best 💯. ✨Be sure to use code AMANDAB for 15% off!" read the caption.

In the video, she gave her fans a glimpse into her daily routine during the busy golf season. It began with coffee and journaling, followed by a workout. Balionis said that staying active helps her feel her best and stay on track. She added that Ka'Chava has been part of her routine for almost two years.

This was Balionis's second collaboration video. She signed a multi-year partnership with Elijah Craig Bourbon in February 2023, joining PGA Tour pro Max Homa as a brand ambassador. On May 14, 2025, she shared a post on Instagram announcing her collaboration with Elijah Craig ahead of the PGA Championship. In the caption, she wrote:

“Always love being with my @elijahcraig family, especially when they let me do something pretty special I’m not allowed to say anything else yet but trust me, something fun is coming later on this year”

In the accompanying photo, Balionis is seen enjoying a glass of Elijah Craig bourbon in a red outfit.

