Amanda Balionis shares a happy update for her NGO from the Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis recently shared an Instagram story to reveal the work of her nonprofit organization, Puppies of Golf. On May 10, the CBS reporter shared an Instagram story expressing gratitude for the support received during the Zurich Classic.

In her story, Balionis highlighted moments from the event. These included interaction with adoptable dogs brought in collaboration with Animal Rescue New Orleans (ARNO) and Tito's Handmade Vodka. These images featured a dog named Queen, whom Balionis introduced to her followers during the Zurich Classic held last month.

Balionis emphasized the organization's mission to find homes for rescue dogs. She captioned her Instagram story:

"SHE FOUND HER FOREVER FAMILY THAT DAY!!!! BEST NEWS EVER @animalrescueno😭"

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@balionis

Her other story's caption read:

"OMG OMG OMG DO YOU REMEMBER QUEEN FROM OUR @puppiesandgolf x @titosvodka collab at the @ZURICH CLASSIC?!"

A still taken from Amanda Balionis's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@balionis

Balionis shared an image of the rescue dog, 'Queen,' wearing a tiny paper crown labeled 'Queen.' The dog was seen sitting between her new adoptive parents outside the ARNO center.

The Puppies and Golf fundraiser raised over $119,293 earlier this year. Balionis detailed that $88,376 will be utilized to support the organization's grants and initiatives in 2025. While $30,917 was allocated to aid shelters affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

Amanda Balionis wishes Nelly Korda as the latter eyes her first win of 2025

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis is currently covering the Mizuho Americas Open 2025. Heading into the moving day, world no. 1 Nelly Korda shares the lead with Somi Lee and Andrea Lee at 8-under par. While Korda is aiming to defend her 2024 title, she carded back-to-back rounds of 68.

Korda's second round featured four birdies on the front nine, including consecutive birdies on holes 5 and 6, followed by two more on the par-3 11th and 14th. Korda is closing in on her first win of the 2025 season after some heartbreaks.

Balionis reposted a story by the LPGA Tour and added her take on Korda's title defense:

"Mizuholpga World #1 Nelly Korda (T1/-8) looking to successfully defend her title and claim first win of 2025 this weekend 👀"

Additionally, Balionis also spoke about the junior golfers competing in this event. She praised the unique nature of this event and host Michelle Wie West:

"We'll be teeing it up alongside the top AJGA players. Really, the future of the LPGA, which is such a cool thing that tour event host Michelle Wie West has done with this event. So you can tune in to watch the stars on Sundays, actually on CBS, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time."

Additionally, Amanda Balionis is scheduled to cover several LPGA Tour events in the coming months for CBS Sports. Balionis will be reporting from the Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba on May 25. Next, she'll be seen reporting from the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give on June 15.

