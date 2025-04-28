Amanda Balionis bids an emotional farewell to New Orleans after the Zurich Classic

American sports journalist Amanda Balionis was present at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, capturing all the action for fans worldwide. Following the conclusion of the tournament, she shared a post on Instagram bidding an emotional farewell to the event.
Most people know Balionis for her role as a CBS Sports reporter. However, before joining CBS, the 38-year-old worked for other prestigious organizations such as Callaway Golf and MSG Networks. She has worked full-time for CBS since 2018, covering golf, college football, and the NFL. She is also the founder of Puppies & Golf, a charity organization that protects dogs.
The Zurich Classic concluded on Sunday, April 27. The following day, Balionis shared a recap of her experience covering the tournament. She captioned the post:
“New Orleans I love ya! Huge thanks to @zurich_classic @zurichinsurance for another tremendous week, to @titosvodka for helping us connect New Orleans with @animalrescueno through @puppiesandgolf all week and to this city for being endless fun. Onto Dallas! ✈️”
Take a look at Balionis’ post here:
In the carousel Amanda Balonis shared, she was captured interviewing Andrew Novak as they walked the greens at TPC Louisiana. She also shared heartwarming moments from her interview with the music star Harry Connick Jr., along with some fun footage from the Jazz Fest.
Notably, Amanda Balionis’ Puppies & Golf collaborated with Animal Rescue New Orleans and Tito’s Vodka to help abandoned dogs find new homes at the Zurich Classic. The brand set up a stand at the event and showcased adorable adoptable dogs to fans who were in attendance.
In one of the slides she shared, the sports reporter was captured smiling with an adorable adoptable dog by her side.
“Inevitable”: Amanda Balionis congratulates the Zurich Classic champions
Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak claimed the title at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans. After the exciting four-day tournament concluded, Amanda Balionis shared a post on Instagram, congratulating the duo for their win. She captioned the post:
“@trevorimelman asked what team was going to go out and grab the @zurich_classic victory today and the answer came on the 17th hole when @bengriffingolf poured in a 35 foot birdie on the toughest hole on the course. This win felt inevitable for @andrewnovakgolf after being in contention so often this season. Congratulations to team North Carolina!”
Here’s a look at the sports journalist’s post:
In the slide she shared, Amanda Balionis was captured interviewing the two champions as they smiled from ear to ear with their loved ones by their side.
The victory was remarkable as it marked Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin’s first win on the PGA Tour. The duo won the tournament with a 28-under 260 and went home with $1.3294 million each. They were one stroke ahead of Nicolai Højgaard and Rasmus Højgaard, who finished second.