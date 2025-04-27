Amanda Balionis shares her Sunday workout plans

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is currently in Louisiana to cover the ongoing Zurich Classic. However, she took out some time from her busy schedule to do her workout on Sunday, April 27.

Balionis shared a selfie of herself while working out on her Instagram stories. She sported a dark shirt as colorful dumbbells, therabands, and a massage roller could be seen lined up behind her.

The broadcaster also shared a screenshot of an app counting her daily steps. It appeared that she had hit 10,102 steps in the last seven days. She had walked the most on Wednesday, just a day before the Zurich Classic this week. Balionis wrote:

"Proud of myself this week"

The Zurich Classic is holding its final round at TPC Lousiana on Sunday, April 27. Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin are currently leading the ongoing Round 4. Their total score at the time of writing was 29-under.

Amanda Balionis' non-profit organization Puppies and Golf brought adoptable dogs to Zurich Classic

Amanda Balionis is a veteran sports reporter. However, along with that she is also passionate about philantrophy and even runs her own non-profit organization, Puppies and Golf.

The organization partnered with Animal Rescue New Orleans and Tito's Vodka to bring in adoptable dogs to the Zurich Classic this week. Interested pet parents can visit Tito's Golf Club between 12pm to 5pm catch drinks and meet a dog that is ready for adoption. Tito's Vodka will donate $1 to Puppies and Golf upto $5000 for every cocktail purchased during the Zurich Classic.

Amanda Balionis posted on her Instagram about Morrigan, who was ready to be adopted. She mentioned the dog was "great" with "people, kids, and other dogs".

The journalist started the non-profit organization after starting work with CBS. She talked about how it came to be in an interview with Golf Digest 75.

"I started to reach out to animal rescues in the cities that I was in and visit them on the road. The amount of work and selfless love that’s put into these dogs and these horrible stories that these dogs have are heartbreaking. The volunteers and the people that own these places are hemorrhaging money into this for no other reason than they want to do the right thing. I would visit the shelters and feature some of the dogs that were up for adoption on my Instagram, and I was absolutely blown away by the response."

She further mentioned that everyone loved dogs as well as golf and when the two things were mixed together, "great things happen".

