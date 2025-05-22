Amanda Balionis shares newly elected LPGA Tour commissioner’s message for ‘what comes next’

Amanda Balionis shared a message from the new LPGA Tour commissioner. For several months, the tour has been searching for a replacement for the outgoing Mollie Marcoux-Samaan. They've just landed on Craig Kessler, and Balionis supported the new commissioner's ideals.

The incoming boss said on Instagram:

"The LPGA is driving the future of golf. I'm honored to join this powerful movement and eager to help build what comes next - together."

Balionis, who is heavily invested in the future of golf and wants to see the LPGA Tour grow, shared the post to her story for all to see. The LPGA Tour has grown in popularity recently thanks to stars like Nelly Korda and Charley Hull, but it still pales in comparison to men's golf and to other sports.

Amanda Balionis' story featuring the LPGA Tour's announcement - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Kessler added via the tour website:

“The LPGA stands at the intersection of world-class competition and global impact. From young girls who are picking up a club for the first time, to the LPGA Professionals helping teach this great game to people around the world, to the incredible athletes competing on Tour."

It's the hope of Kessler and the LPGA that that changes soon, and that hope is clearly shared by the CBS Sports golf reporter. Balionis has primarily covered PGA Tour events, namely the Masters and PGA Championship, but she still wants to see the women's game evolve and grow. Kessler could be instrumental to that moving forward.

LPGA Tour execs react to new commissioner hire

On Thursday, May 22, the LPGA Tour's Board of Directors officially elected Craig Kessler as the Tour's 10th Commissioner. This comes in the middle of what is the 75th season for the Tour.

The LPGA Tour has a new commissioner at long last (Image via Imagn)

John B. Veihmeyer, Chair of the LPGA Board of Directors, said via the Tour site:

“We set out to find a transformational leader with a deep appreciation for the LPGA’s legacy and a clear vision of what’s possible for our future. Craig is an inspiring and engaging leader, who brings a unique mix of executive leadership experience, deep relationships in the golf industry, and a genuine commitment to elevating women and girls through golf. The LPGA has never been more dynamic – and Craig is exactly the right leader to drive its next era of growth and impact.”

The incoming commissioner added that it's not just about leading a sports organization, but it's about redefining what's possible with sports. He called the role "deeply personal" and said he is thrilled for the professional opportunity and to get the chance to make a difference in the world. He also said that "golf changes lives."

