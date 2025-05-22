Who is Craig Kessler? All about the newly elected LPGA commissioner

Craig Kessler was named the new LPGA Commissioner on Thursday (May 22) during the Tour's 75th Anniversary season. He will succeed Mollie Marcoux Samaan, who stepped down in January this year.

Kessler will take over his duties as the 10th LPGA Tour Commissioner on July 15, 2025. Current interim Commissioner Liz Moore will continue to hold office for the next two months until July 15th.

Here's everything to know about the new LPGA Commissioner:

Early Life

Craig Kessler was born and raised in San Diego. He earned his undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

After graduation, he joined the management consulting firm McKinsey and Company as a business analyst. Kessler worked with the company till 2010.

He went on to lead big institutions like the Buff City Soap in Dallas, which reportedly expanded from 100 to 260 locations after he joined as CEO. He was also on the NBA team Dallas Mavericks' Advisory Board.

"Golf was our summertime babysitter" - Craig Kessler

Craig Kessler and Stephen Szurlej at the 2023 PGA Championship (Source: Getty)

Craig Kessler himself is an avid golfer and reportedly has an impressive handicap of 5.5. He has been playing the sport since he was a child.

"I learned how to play golf at Rancho Carlsbad, which we called the Cow Pasture. It didn't have a blade of grass on it, but I've been playing since I was a young kid. In the summers, my buddies and I, our moms would drop us off at the Lakes San Marcos executive golf course and for $9. We played unlimited golf until the sun went down, and in many respects, golf was our summertime babysitter," he said via Golfweek.

Kessler's love for golf soon found its way into business. He served as the COO and the Head of Emerging Concepts at TopGolf from 2016 to 2021. The 39-year-old is on the boards of the National Golf Foundation and the UT Southwestern Hospital system.

More recently, he was also the CEO of the PGA of America. The organization is responsible for conducting the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup.

Personal Life

Kessler and his wife, Nicole, reside in Dallas with their three sons, who are avid golfers themselves.

Reportedly, his 9-year-old has picked out a Lego set for World No. 1 Nelly Korda. As per reports, he wants to give it to her next month. The ace golfer is fond of the hobby that reportedly helps her relax and pass time while on the road.

Like USGA CEO Mike Whan, Craig Kessler is also the author of a bestseller titled 'The Dad Advice Project', which offers advice to new fathers.

