Amanda Balionis shares one of her ‘favorite mornings’ amid LPGA Tour break

Amanda Balionis is making the most of her time away from golf coverage during the LPGA and PGA Tour break. The CBS Sports broadcaster shared a glimpse of her day on Instagram, calling it one of her favorite mornings.

Ad

Balionis posted a photo from a yoga session on August 26, surrounded by other women on their mats in a quiet hall. She wrote:

“Truly one of my favorite mornings ❤ the ladies of @stifelfinancial always show up for this, and my heart is so full of gratitude. Being able to share this practice that changed my life is the best.. even if it’s just once a year.”

Ad

Trending

Image via Instagram-@balionis

With the PGA Tour regular season wrapped up last week, Balionis has had some rare downtime. The season ended with Tommy Fleetwood finally capturing his first career PGA Tour win at the Tour Championship.

Ad

Ahead of this tournament, Balionis had posted a video compilation showing the different things she had done in preparation for her trip to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Tour Championship. Her day began with a walk on the beach, where she stopped to get a lemonade before returning home to make a healthy meal.

After having lunch, Balionis enjoyed a cup of coffee. She also gave viewers a glimpse of her hair styling routine and shared the daily supplements she takes to keep her body healthy.

Ad

Before heading out, Amanda Balionis took “one last peek” at the ocean before leaving for the airport. While on her flight to Atlanta, she worked on a brief with AWS. Soon after landing, she revealed she had some tram issues but stayed optimistic, saying, “all is well that ends well”.

Amanda Balionis on how yoga session pushed her out of her comfort zone

Before teaching a yoga session with the women working at Stifel Financial, Amanda Balionis had shared a story post on Instagram about how it pushes her out of her comfort zone. The CBS reporter wrote that the session was part of the company's annual women's summit.

Ad

“It’s that time of the year when Stifel Financial pushes me out of my comfort zone and has me teach a yoga class during their women's summit. It's a great reminder of how much I love this practice and bringing it to others. Committing to a powerful hour full of laughs and mistakes is the best reminder that it's never about perfection. It's about showing up.”

Ad

Amanda Balionis often shares fitness updates and glimpses into her daily routine on her social media platforms. These show how she balances her professional commitments with her dedication to fitness and nutrition.

The journalist is now gearing up for the NFL season, where she will conduct reporting duties for CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rinal Chavda Rinal Chavda is a golf writer. Having an educational background in English literature she loves to craft engaging content. As Lydia Ko is her favorite, she gives a unique edge to her articles while writing. You can find her writing poems or reading novels when she's not working. Know More