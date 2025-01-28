Amanda Balionis shares her Pilates routine to "get the day started"

CBS reporter Amanda Balionis recently shared a video of her starting her day with Pilates on her Instagram account. The broadcaster is very active on her social media having garnered 322K followers over the years.

Balionis posted a timelapse of herself performing various exercises on the Pilates Reformer machine on her Instagram story on Tuesday. The reformer machine was from Flexi Pilates and the reporter had tagged the brand in her story as well.

Balionis sported a red co-ord set along with a white sweatshirt and matching socks. She finished her look by tying her long blonde hair in a top knot. She captioned her story:

"A little morning (with) Flexia Pilates to get the day started"

Amanda Balionis' story of her workout routine - Source: via @balionis on Instagram

Flexi Pilates is a brand that sells smart reformers along with an online studio with smart sensors to give customers instant guidance during class. Amanda Balionis seemed to have a good Pilates session on the smart reformer as she followed it up with an infrared sauna session. The 39-year-old had also posted a story of the same.

"Practicing yoga has taught me how to stay calm during difficult situations" - Amanda Balionis

Amanda Balionis (Source: Getty)

Amanda Balionis is known to maintain a healthy lifestyle and is also a regular yoga practitioner. She wrote an essay for Golf.com in 2020 sharing how yoga has benefitted her mentally and physically. Talking about the mental aspects of yoga, Balionis wrote:

"Through controlled breath and meditative movements, practicing yoga has taught me how to stay calm during difficult situations."

The CBS reporter mentioned that three years after she started doing yoga, she became certified in Baptiste-style training. She talked about the "intense 200-hour journey".

"It was an intense 200-hour journey that transformed my mind because it forced me to sort through my own issues before having the capacity to teach others," she added.

She further wrote how frequently she teaches and practices yoga and how long the sessions run.

"I now teach whenever I can, and I continue to practice yoga at least a few times a week—the length of each session ranges from 10 to 90 minutes, depending on how stressed I am that day," Balionis said.

Balionis has been associated with golf for several years having worked with the PGA Tour, Callaway, and now CBS. She mentioned that yoga and golf were more alike than people think.

"I’ve reaped more mental benefits from yoga as I’ve become physically stronger, and that’s why golf and yoga are far more similar than people realize—in golf, even if you’ve mastered the swing, you’ll never be satisfied if your mental game is weak, and vice versa. Golf is sneaky demanding of both physical and mental strength, and practicing yoga off the course is a powerful way to maintain control on the course," she noted.

After taking a hiatus from golf in the middle of last season, Amanda Balionis joined the sport again in 2025. Towards the latter half of last year, she decided to focus on the NFL.

