NFL fans believe the Kansas City Chiefs will be winning their third-straight Super Bowl. The Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 32-29 on Sunday to advance to the Super Bowl as they look to become the first team to three-peat. Ahead of the game, one fan believed that all the signs were pointing to the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, which would lead to Travis Kelce proposing to Taylor Swift.

After the fan's comment, many seemingly agreed that Kansas City would win.

"That's what I'm thinking too, it's very obvious," a fan said.

"This is the most likely outcome. Bookmarking this," another fan said.

Fans believe it is likely that the Chiefs will defeat the Eagles to further cement themselves as one of, if not the best dynasty in NFL history.

"You know what would make more money? Eagles winning and then having Kelce have "one last dance" that ends with a superbowl and proposal. Swifities would be hooked on the NFL for life if that happened," a fan said.

NFL fans are seemingly starting to accept that the Chiefs will once again win the Super Bowl and make it three straight.

"The icing would also reveal that Taylor Swift is pregnant," another fan said.

Many NFL fans seemingly think the Chiefs will defeat the Eagles in the Super Bowl to win its third straight.

Who's favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites to win the Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl with a 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles, meanwhile, advanced with a 55-23 rout of the Washington Commanders.

Heading into the game, Mahomes says he doesn't take playing in the Super Bowl for granted.

“It's just so hard to get to the Super Bowl and I don't take it for granted, and to do it again at Arrowhead Stadium was special,” Mahomes said, via ESPN. “You get that trophy on that stage and you look around here and there's not an empty seat — it's special.”

Super Bowl LIX is set to kick off on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

