World No.1 Iga Swiatek recently ventured into yoga for Mental Timeout in Montreal ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open.

Tennis Canada's mental health program is known as Mental Timeout. Beneva, the largest mutual insurance company in Canada, took the initiative to become the primary supporter of this program.

The introduction of the Mental Timeout initiative aligns perfectly with Tennis Canada's mission. They want to improve the overall well-being of tennis players across the country and promote a secure and inclusive environment for all participants in the sport.

Tennis Canada also launched Tennis Therapy, a comprehensive program designed to support players participating in the Canadian Open. This initiative encompasses various activities, including meditation and yoga, aimed at enhancing the well-being and performance of athletes.

During this year's event, Iga Swiatek actively participated in a yoga demonstration, for fans who had gathered to witness. The display also served as an extension for the promotion of Mental Timeout.

Danish tennis player Holger Rune was also an active participant in last year's yoga display.

"Iga Swiatek is a little more complete than Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka" - Emma Raducanu's former coach Nigel Sears

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 Canadian Open

Emma Raducanu's former coach, Nigel Sears, recently made a prediction, asserting that Iga Swiatek will finish the year as the World No. 1 ahead of the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina.

This year, Swiatek secured her fourth Grand Slam title by triumphing over Karolina Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the French Open final. It was her third Roland Garros title, which enabled her to maintain her position as the top-ranked player in the WTA singles rankings.

The Pole has emerged victorious in four tournaments this season so far, winning titles in Doha, Stuttgart, Paris, and most recently the Poland Open.

During an episode of the 'Control the Controllables' podcast, Nigel Sears was asked to name a player he believed would ultimately finish the year as the World No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings.

Sears singled out Iga Swiatek as his top choice, favoring her over the likes of Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalanka.

Elaborating on his selection, Nigel Sears emphasized Swiatek's exceptional all-around skills and remarkable versatility on the court, which he believes gives her a slight advantage over her counterparts.

"Well if I had to bet I'd go with [Iga] Swiatek because it’s probably going to Swiatek, [Elena] Rybakina or [Aryna] Sabalanka. Those three. But I think Swiatek is just a little more complete than the other two. So I’m going to go with Swiatek," Sears said.