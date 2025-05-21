Amanda Balionis spends her ‘rainy day’ break at home with ‘an empty calendar’ after Quail Hollow week

Amanda Balionis is fresh off a Major championship, having rendered her duties as an anchor for CBS at the PGA Championship. Now that it's in the past, she doesn't have much to do, which to the golf reporter is a huge blessing.

Balionis has worked both the Majors this year for CBS Sports, and they've kept her busy. She's also worked other golf tournaments in between, so she's been at it all year. Now, she has a little bit of a lull to enjoy some time to herself.

Amanda Balionis shared what her day included on her Instagram story (Instagram/balionis)

She shared a photo of herself on her Instagram story, reading on her iPad.

"This and a rainy day with an empty calendar," she captioned her Instagram story.

While the world goes on and rain pours outside her window, Balionis seemed comfortable in her room. She seemed ready to enjoy a day when she wouldn't need to talk to golfers or report on what's going on at the tournament.

She just finished covering the PGA Championship for CBS, and she interviewed countless golfers, including Bryson DeChambeau. At the PGA, which was held at Quail Hollow in North Carolina, Scottie Scheffler won his third career Major and first Wanamaker Trophy.

Amanda Balionis shares update in journey to stop being a people pleaser

Several weeks ago, Amanda Balionis admitted on her Instagram that she was a recovering people pleaser. She admitted that she'd struggled with trying to make others happy at the cost of herself, but added that those days were behind her.

Then, just two days ago, Balionis gave an update. She still hadn't mastered it, but she posted a now-expired Instagram story that had a quote about not worrying about criticism from those she doesn't "admire and respect."

"Monday reminder for all my fellow recovering people pleasers. Needed this one today."

On Wednesday, she had another update. The reporter shared a podcast she was listening to that has helped her continue to adopt the principles she wants. It highlighted how scary it can be to be alone.

Amanda Balionis gave an update on her journey (Instagram/balionis)

Amanda Balionis added her two cents.

"This. Most of you know by now I love the We Can Do Hard Things podcast so much. This episode was so helpful when thinking about people pleasing, belonging, and standing in your own beliefs," she shared on her Instagram story.

The golf reporter is not taking this journey on her own, and she's more than willing to admit to getting help from other places and share that help for others who might benefit as well.

