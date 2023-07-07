Amateur Aine Donegan shines in debut round at 2023 US Women's Open with impressive 69 despite driver setback 

Irish amateur golfer Aine Donegan made an excellent impression in her debut at the US Women's Open, playing for a 3-under 69. However, her performance shines much brighter when one considers the problems she had in getting ready for the opening tee time.

Donegan arrived in San Francisco from Scotland, where she participated in a team tournament. Upon arrival, she had to face one of the biggest problems for a golfer: her golf bag did not arrive on the plane.

Aine Donegan at The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round Two

Misplaced luggage, while completely inconvenient, is a relatively common occurrence, so Aine Donegan tried to follow her plans as closely as possible. However, since the clubs did not arrive the next day, the problem became acute.

Donegan had to go to her first practice without her equipment, meaning she had to familiarize herself with new clubs hours before the competition.

However, things can always get worse, and they did. Donegan finally received her bag on the Tuesday before the start of the US Women's Open, only to discover that her driver was broken.

She told the LPGA Tour News Service:

“The clubs arrive the next day, I think on Tuesday, and my driver is smashed, completely smashed. At least it stopped us thinking 'oh, which driver we'll use.' We had only one choice then."

In other words, the young sophomore from Louisiana State University had to face the most important challenge of her career with a completely new driver for her.

However, the truth is that Donegan could not have asked for a better debut, both in the U.S. Women's Open and on the LPGA Tour. Her first round of -3 was exceptional, placing her among the leaders (T3). It is true that she made four bogeys, but she saved them admirably with five birdies and an eagle.

Aine Donegan at the US Women's Open: Day 2

Aine Donegan at The 78th U.S. Women's Open - Round One

Day 2 also saw a solid showing from Aine Donegan. She played the front nine at +1, with three bogeys and two birdies, maintaining an overall score of -2. The first two holes of the back nine she played for par. Therefore, when she is at the 13th hole, she remains in T6, tied with three other players.

Donegan is not the only young amateur who is making waves at the US Women's Open. American Amari Avery played the first round for -1, the same score she is getting in the second round so far. The -2 overall puts her at T6, along with her Irish colleague.

