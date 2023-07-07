Who is Aine Donegan? All you need to know about the amateur golfer shining at the US Women’s Open 2023

Amateur golfer Aine Donegan has been making waves at the US Women's Open 2023. Donegan, who has a strong collegiate golf experience, has captivated the attention of golf enthusiasts and viewers alike with her exceptional performance on the course.

She was born on March 2002 into a golf-obsessed household. Her parents Greg Donegan and Ann Gillian have always been supportive of her golfing ambitions. Her older brother Aaron and younger sister Seona have also supported her throughout her golfing career.

Aine Donegan Amateur Career and US Women's Open 2023

Aine Donegan had a successful collegiate golf career before making her mark at the US Women's Open. She attended Louisiana State University (LSU) and Indiana University, where she excelled and received various honors.

Donegan's accomplishments at LSU include being chosen to the All-SEC Second Team in 2023. During her stay there, she amassed impressive stats, including a low single-round score of 67 on September 12, 2022, at the Green Wave Fall Classic.

At the same event, she also had a low 54-hole score of 206 and a low 54-hole score to par of -10. Donegan's LSU career ended with two third-place results, including one in the SEC Women's Championship in April 2023.

Donegan attended Indiana University before joining LSU, where she was named to the All-Big 10 Second Team in 2022. During her time at Indiana, she had four top-10 finishes, demonstrating her consistency and competitiveness.

Donegan has proved her ability to consistently compete at a high level with a stroke average of 72.33 at LSU. Out of the 27 rounds she has played in her career, she has an incredible 14 even or under-par rounds.

She is inspired by professional golfer Shane Lowry, who is noted for his determination and brilliance on the course. Outside of golf, her favorite athlete is Katie Taylor, an Irish professional boxer.

With her excellent history and unwavering determination, she is clearly a rising talent to keep an eye on in the golfing world.

Aine Donegan's standings at US Women's Open 2023

Aine Donegan has demonstrated her exceptional abilities at the US Women's Open 2023. She is currently tied for third place with a score of -3. Her feat is even more astounding given that she is the only amateur in the top ten standings.

Donegan is in good company, as she has the same score as Allisen Corpuz of the United States, Nasa Hataoka of Japan, and Hae Ran Ryu of South Korea.

The tournament has drawn some of the world's finest golfers. They are competing for a $11 million purse at the historic Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California.

All eyes will be on Aine Donegan going forward with fans eager to see if she can maintain her remarkable performance.

Poll : 0 votes