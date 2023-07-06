Record-breaking $11 million purse set for 2023 US Women's Open, taking women's golf to new heights  

The US Women's Open 2023 will feature a staggering $11 million purse, increasing the amount awarded in 2021. This $1 million increase has been lauded as a watershed moment for women's golf, as it exemplifies the sport's ascending status and elevates the prestige of the tournament.

Mike Whan, the chief executive officer of the USGA, expressed his enthusiasm for this historic development, stating,

"Talking about 12 hours of network TV and playing for $11 million, some things are better than what you dream of."

He highlighted the significance of this landmark and the progress made over the prior decade or so. Whan believes that in the fast-paced digital world, spectators and players alike will recognize the significance of this momentous occasion.

The considerable increase in prize money for the 2023 US Women's Open reflects the USGA and its partners' unwavering commitment to propel women's golf to new heights. By offering a prize pool of this magnitude, the tournament not only acknowledges the exceptional talent and skill of the competitors but also highlights the significance of gender equality in professional sports.

The take-home prize for the winner of the 2023 US Women's Open

The 78th US Women's Open will provide an extraordinary take-home prize for the event winner. The winner of this prestigious event will get a stunning $2 million, a significant increase over last year's award.

Minjee Lee triumphed at Pine Needles in 2022, taking the championship and collecting $1.8 million, the greatest payout in women's golf history at the time.

The large increase in prize money for the winner reflects the increased recognition and support for women's golf. The US Women's Open continues to raise the bar, not just in terms of status, but also in terms of financial prizes for competitors.

The enhanced prize money recognizes the world's top female golfers' remarkable talent, dedication, and hard work.

What USGA President Fred Perpall said about the purse

The USGA's president, Fred Perpall, is dedicated to establishing equality in golf, particularly in relation to the US Women's Open and its parity with the men's championship.

According to Perpall, "equality takes on a lot of different meanings to us, not just the purse."

Perpall recognizes that equal prize money is an important component of equality, but he also recognizes that other things must be addressed in order to achieve true parity between the men's and women's Opens. Perpall continued:

“But I think if we keep working on that process, eventually we get more eyeballs. We get more interest. We have an economics rise. And then it's easier for the purse to rise, too."

He added:

“Some of this is part of the process, and some of it is part of the journey and not only the destination. I think we're focused much more on the process to get to that level of equality.”

