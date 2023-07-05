Can Rose Zhang win the 2023 US Women's Open? Breakout star’s odds explored

The US Women's Open is fast approaching, and golf fans around the world are anticipating the exciting action that will take place at this important major championship. As the anticipation grows, it's time to look at the odds and possibilities of the top competitors who will be competing for glory on the fairways.

Rose Zhang, a rising star in the world of women's golf, leads the pack of contenders. Zhang, who has odds of +1200, has attracted attention for her remarkable performances and composed demeanor. She has the talent and determination to compete at the highest level, making her a formidable opponent.

US Women's Open: Rose Zhang and other golfers Odds

Rose Zhang is emerging as a favorite golfer for many. She has recently won the Mizuho Americas Open. However, at the tournament, Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda, two seasoned professionals with odds of +1400 and +1800, joining Zhang in the group of favorites.

Korda's consistent play and powerful game make her a difficult opponent on any given day, while Ko provides a lot of knowledge and an established track record in big victories.

Here are the odds for the US Women's Open

Rose Zhang (+1200)

Jin Young Ko (+1400)

Hyo Joo Kim (+1600)

Nelly Korda (+1800)

Atthaya Thitkul (+1800)

Leona Maguire (+2000)

Xi-yu Lin (+2200)

Minjee Lee (+2200)

Miyu Yamashita (+2800)

Hye Jin Choi (+2800)

Ruoning Yin (+3000)

Nasa Hataoka (+3000)

Lilia Vu (+3000)

Brooke Henderson (+3000)

Ayaka Furue (+3000)

Megan Khang (+3500)

Celine Boutier (+3500)

Carlota Ciganda (+3500)

Lydia Ko (+4000)

Linn Grant (+4000)

US Women's Open 2022: Rose Zhang's Scorecard

Rose Zhang was one of the players who made a significant effect at the 2022 US Women's Open. Throughout the tournament, Zhang demonstrated her talent and determination despite the difficult conditions and intense competition. Zhang's efforts earned her a good position on the leaderboard, with a total score of +7.

Zhang opened the event with a good first-round score of 72. Her strong play continued in the succeeding rounds, with scores of 71, 75, and 73. Her consistent performance displayed her ability to traverse the difficult course while remaining calm under pressure.

Despite finishing just outside the top, Zhang's performance in the 2022 US Women's Open demonstrated her potential and identified her as a talent to watch in future tournaments.

Rose Zhang will surely enter the tournament with a renewed focus and resolve to win the coveted title after gaining another year of experience and a hunger for success. Golf fans and aficionados alike will be looking forward to her performance as she attempts to display her skills and compete against the finest in the world.

