Amateur star rocks Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red logo for historic round on the DP World Tour

Amateur star Christiaan Maas was spotted donning Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red brand recently. He wore a shirt from the brand as he teed off in the third round of the DP World Tour’s, Investec SA Open Championship. The event is underway at Durban CC.

Maas is a rising DP World Tour star who was the Club Champion at Pretoria Country Club in 2019 and finished as runner-up in the Limpopo Open that same year. The South African amateur golfer also finished in second place at the 2019 Nomads SA Boys Under-17 Championship.

Mass is competing alongside professional golfers such as Branden Grace, Laurie Canter, and Shaun Norris in the Investec SA Open on the DP World Tour this year. On day three of the event, Maas showed up in a blue golf shirt from Tiger Woods’ golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red.

Notably, Maas seemed to have experienced the Sun Day Red effect as he had a historic round on day three. He finished with 12-under, placing him at T4, two shots behind the lead, and tied for fourth place with professional golfers Darren Fichardt and Grace. Maas was also the only amateur to make the cut after the event's second round.

The 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods partnered with TaylorMade Golf to launch his Sun Day Red brand in 2024. The brand offers a range of golf apparel, including polos, t-shirts, and hoodies.

Karl Vilips makes first cut as a pro while wearing Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red

Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red recently announced Australian professional golfer Karl Vilips as its first ambassador besides Woods. Vilips graduated from Stanford University and was named the Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Vilips turned pro in 2024. He made his PGA Tour debut at the 2025 Mexico Open, and similar to Christian Maas, he also seemed to experience the Sun Day Red effect while competing in the event. Vilips wore a shirt from the brand to tee off in the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open.

The Australian professional golfer made four consecutive birdies on holes 12 to 15 and an eagle on the par-four seventh hole. He shot a six-under 65 at the end of the day.

Notably, he made the three-under cut after the tournament's first two rounds and proceeded to the third. This was Vilips’ first cut as a professional on the PGA Tour. However, despite making the cut, he finished the tournament at T72.

Tiger Wood's golf apparel brand recently released its Spring/Summer 2025 collection. While previous collections featured deep hues, the most recent drop features clothing mostly in pastel colors. The newest collection features polos, cashmere garments, footwear, headwear, and knitted sweaters. It also includes golf accessories, such as gloves and ball markers.

