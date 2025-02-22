Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red works wonders for new ambassador, makes first cut as a pro

Tiger Woods’ golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red, recently signed its first ambassador, Karl Vilips, who has now made his first PGA Tour start of the year and first cut as a pro.

Ad

Vilips is an Australian professional golfer who turned pro last year and finished 19th in the Korn Ferry Tour standings. He was considered a child golf prodigy as he won the U.S. Kids World Championship and the Callaway Junior Worlds Championship. The 23-year-old golfer is a Stanford alumnus and was also named the Korn Ferry Tour Rookie of the Year in 2024.

Vilips made his PGA Tour debut at the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, which began on February 20. While competing on the greens, Vilips was seen representing Tiger Woods’ brand Sun Day Red by wearing attire from the brand’s latest collection. Notably, he performed well enough to make the cut after the first two rounds of the tournament and proceeded to the third round.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the second round of the tournament, Vilips shot a six-under 65 and made the three-under cut. Vilips made four consecutive birdies on holes 12 to 15 and an eagle on the par-four seventh hole.

The Jakarta-born competed against golfers such as Brian Campbell, Blades Brown, and Rasmus Hojgaard, who all made the cut. Players who didn’t make the cut include Charley Hoffman, Davis Riley, Matthew Watkins, and Alvaro Ortiz.

Tiger Woods expresses confidence in new Sun Day Red ambassador

The 82-time PGA Tour winner Tiger Woods launched his golf apparel brand, Sun Day Red, in May 2024. Woods was the brand's only ambassador until Karl Vilips joined the brand on February 18.

Ad

In a press conference, Tiger Woods expressed confidence in Vilips’ ability to positively impact the PGA Tour.

“Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played,” Woods said in a press release.

“At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic, and pioneering spirit that embodies what we stand for and look for in our athletes. With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA Tour and is one of the game’s future stars," Woods concluded. (Via PGA Tour)

Ad

On the other hand, Vilips also expressed his excitement at becoming the brand’s first official ambassador.

“It's a thrill to be a part of Sun Day Red, especially so early on as we start to grow the brand around the world," Karl was quoted as saying by Golf Digest.

"Tiger Woods was my idol growing up, and knowing that he drives the insights and meticulousness behind Sun Day Red's apparel and footwear gives us a unique edge that no other company can match. I couldn't be more proud to be the brand's first official ambassador," he concluded.

Sun Day Red recently released its spring and summer collection, which features a range of striped polos, zip shirts, cashmere hoodies, and snapback hats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback