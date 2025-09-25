"Americans are soft" - Fans react to Collin Morikawa urging New Yorkers to bring "absolute chaos" at Bethpage

Collin Morikawa has called on New York fans to bring intense energy and &quot;absolute chaos&quot; to Bethpage as Team USA prepares for the Ryder Cup from September 26 to 28. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the event, Morikawa noted that the crowd so far had been relatively calm, but he encouraged fans to use the atmosphere to support the American team.The 28-year-old is making his third Ryder Cup start this week. NUCLR Golf shared Collin Morikawa’s comments on X, drawing fans’ attention.One fan wrote:“Americans are soft. Thats why”Since only a few days remain for the Ryder Cup, another user pointed out:“It’s freaking practice rounds going on now, how crazy do you expect them to be?”Ryder Cup beer and wine prices start at $12 for a Michelob Ultra Zero and go up to $22 for Moet &amp; Chandon Imperial Brut, prompting one fan to joke,“At $15 per beer, I’m sure the drunken craziness will be limited!”Another added:“Chaos will be had...I'm sure of it. Especially after what Ian, Rory, Brandel, and others have been saying leading up to the event.”One chimed in,“Careful Colin - the country is in a climate where “absolute chaos” could look quite ugly &amp; honestly dangerous. Beat Europe on the golf course not through fan agitation ⛳️”While one took a dig at him, saying:“Would be suprised if he wins more than one point.”A screenshot of Fan reactions on NUCLR Golf's post on XCollin Morikawa has represented Team USA twice at the Ryder Cup. In team play, he has one win and one loss. Individually, he has played eight matches, winning four, losing three, and halving one. He first qualified for the 2021 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where he went 3-0-1, and was later picked for the 2023 edition at Marco Simone, finishing with a 1-3-0 record.Collin Morikawa defends US Ryder Cup paymentsCollin Morikawa isn’t buying the idea that a $500,000 stipend will dampen the hunger of Team USA. This year marks the first time in the Ryder Cup’s near-century history that the Americans are receiving an appearance fee, with $300,000 of each player’s share going to a charity of their choice.Collin Morikawa stressed that the money does not affect the team’s focus. He explained that the Americans are playing to win for themselves and for their country, not for the stipend.&quot;There's no number. It could be zero. It could be one dollar. There isn't a right or a wrong amount...We want to win it for ourselves. We want to win it for our country.&quot;He also noted that the financial support allows players to give back to their communities and reward the staff and teams who work behind the scenes.&quot;I think the PGA of America is making a lot of money from the Ryder Cup and I think on that end, it's just to give us an opportunity to either pay our respective teams, because look, the teams behind us, they don't get the recognition that we do but they deserve a lot of it that we get,&quot; he added. Also just to give back to our own communities, right. We have a lot of communities back home that sometimes don't get the recognition.&quot;Several teammates, including Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele, have confirmed they will donate their full earnings to charity.