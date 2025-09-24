Collin Morikawa calls New York crowd 'tame,' urges for more 'chaos' at Bethpage

This week at Bethpage Black, Collin Morikawa will be playing his third Ryder Cup. Before the golfer competes against the European squad, Morikawa has added fuel to one of their worst possible nightmares.

Luke Donald and his men will be facing a raucous US crowd at Bethpage this week. Apart from talking about the away Ryder Cup, Rory McIlroy has also admitted that the Europeans will have to fight a 'partisan' American crowd.

On Wednesday, Collin Morikawa and the rest of his American Ryder Cup teammates took part in a practice session at Bethpage Black. While talking with the media, the two-time major champ acknowledged that the start of the Ryder Cup week has been quiet.

However, Morikawa revealed having high hopes of playing in presence of a chaotic US crowd on the opening day of the 2025 Ryder Cup matches. In his statement, Collin Morikawa said (as quoted by Bunkered):

"I’ll be honest, I think it’s kind of tame so far... tomorrow is going to be pretty bad, but I hope Friday is just absolute chaos. I’m all for it. I think it feeds into who we are and the American players and the American team... we want to use that to our advantage."

Referring to the fans asking for autographs, Morikawa also revealed that he wants them to 'go crazy' on Friday. The six-time PGA Tour winner said:

"...I hope they come strong... Watching all these kids, I know they want autographs, but come Friday, I hope they go crazy."

Take a look at the post on X (previously Twitter) by NUCLR GOLF about Morikawa's comments:

Screenshot from NUCLR Golf's post on Collin Morikawa / Source: @NUCLRGOLF on X

Morikawa and his US teammates will aim to set the record straight in this edition of the biennial golf tournament. Two years ago at Marco Simone Golf Club, the golfer and his American squadmates faced an 11½ - 16½ loss while competing against Luke Donald's squad. As Morikawa said in his statement, the first team defeat since his amateur and junior golf days left a 'sour taste leaving Rome'.

Collin Morikawa reveals his thoughts on fellow Ryder Cup teammate Collin Morikawa

While talking with the reporters at Bethpage Black, Morikawa revealed his expectations for Cameron Young. Young is making his Ryder Cup debut at Bethpage Black this year. In his statement, Morikawa admitted that he expects his American squadmate to be emotionally charged up. The golfer said (as quoted by The New York Times):

"I would love to see Cam Young throw a massive fist pump in somebody's face. He's a fiery competitor... He wants to whoop somebody. I'd love to see a nice little putter rise, or a fist pump. I don't know if he'll do it... 'I'm hoping!"

Morikawa was referring to Young's 2025 Wyndham Championship victory at Sedgefield Country Club. The 2025 Ryder Cup rookie clinched the tournament with a dominating six-stroke victory over Mac Meissner.

