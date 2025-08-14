Cameron Young reveals his "strong point" which should help him secure a place on the American Ryder Cup team

The 2025 Ryder Cup is fast approaching and several top-performing players are looking to make it to the tournament at Bethpage this year. Cameron Young, vying to make Team US, recently revealed why he should be picked.
Young was featured on the SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio. During the segment, he listed the points he believes make him a strong candidate for the 2025 Ryder Cup.
In 2017, the one-time PGA Tour winner won the Metropolitan PGA's New York State Open at Bethpage Black. He believes that his history with the golf course gives him an upper hand and places him in a position to play well for Team US in the Ryder Cup. Additionally, he also stated that his current form makes him a strong contender for the team.
“I think that my history at that golf course, albeit not on the PGA Tour, is a good point. Being from the area, I think I would draw a bit of support. And yeah, like you said, the current form would be my strong point there,” Cameron Young said.
Although Cameron Young listed out his strengths, his weakness are not lost on him. He stated that his “least strong point” would be the points list, noting that he was "somewhere in the 80s” on the FedeX Cup standings in May. As such, looking at those metrics alone would not favor him.
Young further reiterated that his current form favors him at the moment. Therefore, he intends to take advantage of it and keep playing “good golf” because eventually, his effort would reflect on the points list.
The 2025 Wyndham Championship winner is currently ranked at No. 14 on the Ryder Cup list. He is also at No. 12 on the FedEx Cup playoffs and eligibility points list.
How has Cameron Young performed on the PGA Tour this year?
Cameron Young started the year without a PGA Tour title and is ending with at least one. He secured his maiden victory at the Wyndham Championship, just after missing the cut at the Open Championship.
The 28-year-old golfer won the tournament at Sedgefield Country Club with a solid six-stroke margin ahead of the runner-up. He scored 22-under 258 across 72 holes, while Mac Meissner landed in a solo second with 16-under.
Young has made 22 PGA Tour starts this year, with six top-10 results. In addition to his win at the Wyndham Championship, he also landed a solo fifth in the first post-season playoff event, the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Cameron Young made the cut in 15 tournaments this year and missed the cut in seven. He teed off in all four major tournaments of the year, missing the cut at the Masters and the Open. He tied for 47th in the PGA Championship and fourth in the US Open.