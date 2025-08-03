"It hurt pretty bad" - Cameron Young opens up on missing the 2023 Ryder Cup

Cameron Young has expressed his hopes of making the U.S. Ryder Cup team this year. The 45th Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at the Bethpage Black Course in New York from September 26 to 28.Young had previously played for Team USA at the Presidents Cup in 2022, when the team went on to win the event. He now looks to make his debut at the Ryder Cup later this year by showcasing his golf skills at the PGA Tour events leading up to the biennial team event. Young is leading the Wyndham Championship scoreboard by five strokes heading into the final round.Young played himself into contention right from day one of the Sedgefield event. He put up an incredible performance to grab the lead in the second round and has held on to it ever since.During his post-round press conference after round three, the 28-year-old was asked about Ryder Cup being his goal for the year. Young, who is from Scarsborough, New York, shared his fondness toward Bethpage as he said:&quot;I think that that location is, first of all, one of my favorite golf courses in the world. I have a lot of good memories there playing the New York State Open and I'm sure a New York crowd would be, I at least hope, on my side to some extent.&quot;Young emphasized on how making the U.S. Ryder Cup team has been his goal the whole year and even tries to picture himself in the position. He shared his disappointment over not making it to the 2023 Ryder Cup team:&quot;It hurt pretty bad to miss it a couple years ago. I was ninth on the points list and didn't get picked, so I was a bit frustrated with that.Set out the year to give our captain no choice, and I don't know if I'm in a position to do that or not, but it would take some really good golf between now and then.&quot;Cameron Young will hope to be a captain's pick for the event later this year and fulfill his dream. He stands 19th on the points table at the moment with 4413.64 points.How has Cameron Young performed at the Wyndham Championship?Cameron Young at the Wyndham Championship 2025 - Source: GettyCameron Young entered the 2025 Wyndham Championship with a +5000 odds of winning the title. He carded a brilliant 7-under par 63 after eight birdies in the first round. Young rose to the top with an excellent 8-under par 62 in round two.Despite shooting his worst score of the week in the third round with a 5-under par 65, Young maintained his lead with a decent five-stroke margin.Young is still searching for his first win on the PGA Tour, but is in an excellent position to finally get that triumph at the Wyndham Championship.