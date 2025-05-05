Analyst makes bold claim on Bryson DeChambeau’s emotional reaction after LIV Golf Korea win: “It was probably relief”

On Sunday (May 4), Bryson DeChambeau secured his first win of the season. He won the LIV Golf Korea competition with a total score of 19 strokes under par. DeChambeau led the competition from start to end, shooting 6 under par in his final round. Recently, on the Golf Channel podcast, DeChambeau's stunning win was described as a relief.

On the podcast, Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner were discussing the entire tournament, particularly DeChambeau's victory. During the debate, Hoggard mentioned the triumph and stated that it was a relief for the golfer. Hoggard explained that it had been a long time since Bryson DeChambeau had won an event on that circuit, so this victory was especially emotional.

Rex Hoggard explained the situation by stating:

"But it was more, I guess, in my mind, probably relief. If you look at his Sunday struggles really over the last few months, he had a chance to convert a 36-hole lead on LIV at Doral down in Miami. He had a chance to do it in Mexico—didn't do it there. And he had the lead with 16 holes to play at the Masters." [0:45 onwards]

Hoggard continued:

"So those things start to pile up after a while. And if you're Bryson DeChambeau—and there's an incredible amount of confidence there—that still comes with… if you don't get it done time and time again, you start questioning yourself. So this was probably more of just an emotional hurdle for him to get through—to understand that, yes, I can get it done under the gun and pull off the shots that I need to." [H/T - 00:22]

This weekend, Bryson DeChambeau was not the only golfer to win big. Scottie Scheffler, the World No. 1, also claimed his first win of the season by lifting the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Bryson DeChambeau confesses he was worried before the win

LIV Golf Korea - Day Three - Source: Getty

Bryson DeChambeau won a total of $4 million at the LIV Golf Korea. This was his first title since September 2023, and his third overall on the LIV circuit. Overall, his most recent victory came in the US Open on the PGA Circuit last summer. In an interview, the golfer admitted that winning was a nerve-racking experience for him. Sky Sports reported the interview where DeChambeau stated:

"I feel like I've been playing some great golf, but I just haven't gotten the job done. That was a lot of tension. Just glad I was able to step up to the plate and get it done. I was personally pretty nervous on the front nine for whatever reason. Finally, on 17, the bubble burst, and I felt really good."

Bryson DeChambeau's next competition is the PGA Championship, which will take place at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from May 15 to 18, 2025. On the other hand, his next LIV Golf event will be LIV Golf Washington DC, which will take place at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club from June 6 to 8, 2025.

