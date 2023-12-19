Angel Cabrera's PGA Tour suspension lifted after prison release

Angel Cabrera, who was arrested and spent 30 months in jail in Brazil and Argentina, is now out of prison and the PGA Tour has officially removed his suspension. Cabrera last played on the Champions Tour in 2020, and the 54-year-old is aiming for a comeback. The suspension was standing in his way, but there are very few roadblocks now.

Expand Tweet

At the time of his release, the PGA Tour had no comment or any update on his status. It appears that they began working on it then and have decided now to revoke his suspension.

The other day, Cabrera spoke for the first time after being released from prison. He has always said that prison "has done me good." This time, he expounded on that via Golfweek:

“I don’t look for people to blame anymore. While I was detained, I realized that if I had still been out — and been behaving the way I had been — I would probably not be alive now. There were nights I lay in my cell thanking God for my imprisonment. What I had been doing was so crazy. I did all this to myself. But it’s done. I can’t erase how I acted. All I can do is move forward and do something different.”

It remains to be seen what his next steps are towards an official return to the sport.

Angel Cabrera's friend wants to see golfer return

Angel Cabrera is now working towards a return to the sport of golf after almost three years in prison and three years out of the sport. He is not the only one who wants to see himself get back into it.

Angel Cabrera is no longer suspended

Charlie Epps, a friend of Cabrera's, said that the former golfer would like to make a comeback to the sport:

“He wants to play, he’s learned his lesson, he wants to get on with his life. I think he’s in a great frame of mind for what he’s been through. He’s got to go through the mechanics of getting his Visa back and then approach the PGA Tour and I think it’s going to end up being good.”

Epps believes that Cabrera still has the talent to compete. Upon release, the two played five rounds and Cabrera was always under par. Epps continued:

"He knows what he needs to do and he said he’s ready for a second chance. He prays to God he doesn’t take another drink. And he’s so headstrong. When he puts his mind to doing something, he’ll do it just like that. The day he won the Masters, he was walking from the 10th green after making a bogey and going three behind. I asked him, ‘What were you thinking about?’ He said, ‘I told myself I just have to make three birdies because 12 under is going to be a good score.’ ”

Epps believes that Cabrera could still win the US Senior Open and wants to see the former golfer win the Comeback Player of the Year award. Now that his suspension is uplifted, there's a real chance of that happening.