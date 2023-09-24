Angel Yin beats Celine Boutier to put USA within touching distance of victory in the Solheim Cup

The 2023 Solheim Cup is proving to be the ultimate match-up between the US and European Teams. The US team made quite the impact on the first day, taking a solid lead for the title. However, the European team bounced back on day two to even the score.

With all the pressure now lying on the individual matches, Angel Yin has proven why she deserves to be a part of the US team. She beat Frenchwoman Celine Boutier in an ultimate show of skill, 2&1. The score is now 13-11 in favour of team USA as things come down to the wire.

Below is the score for the singles head-to-head matches:

Match 1: Megan Khang vs Linn Grant, USA WIN 1UP

Megan Khang vs Linn Grant, Match 2: Rose Zhang vs Leona Maguire, EUROPE WIN 4&3

Rose Zhang vs Leona Maguire, Match 3: Danielle Kang vs Charley Hull, USA WIN 4&2

Danielle Kang vs Charley Hull, Match 4: Jennifer Kupcho vs Anna Nordqvist, EUROPE WIN 2&1

Jennifer Kupcho vs Anna Nordqvist, Match 5: Andrea Lee vs Georgia Hall, HALVED

Andrea Lee vs Georgia Hall, Match 6: Cheyenne Knight vs Gemma Dryburgh, HALVED

Cheyenne Knight vs Gemma Dryburgh, Match 7: Angel Yin vs Celine Boutier, USA WIN 2&1

Angel Yin vs Celine Boutier, Match 8: Ally Ewing vs Caroline Hedwall, EUROPE WIN 2UP

Ally Ewing vs Caroline Hedwall, Match 9: Lilia Vu vs Madelene Sagstrom USA WIN 4&3

Lilia Vu vs Madelene Sagstrom Match 10: Allisen Corpuz vs Maja Stark, EUROPE 1UP

Allisen Corpuz vs Maja Stark, Match 11: Nelly Korda vs Carlota Ciganda, A/S

Nelly Korda vs Carlota Ciganda, Match 12: Lexi Thompson vs Emily Pedersen, USA 3UP

2023 Solheim Cup brings intense head-to-head matchups for final day of matches

The last day of matches at the Solheim Cup have seen some of the best performances by golfers on both teams. The likes of Megan Khang, Leona Maguire, Anna Nordqvist and Angel Yin have proven that regardless of experience level, all golfers can play and deliver under pressure.

The US team made history at the Solheim Cup on the first day by winning all four of their morning matches. With the score 4-0, the European team did make a comeback to make the score 5-3 at the end of day 1.

However, on day 2 team Europe seemed to pull out all the stops, leveling the score at 8-8. Now, the last day is providing all the excitement as the build up to the final match of the day increases.