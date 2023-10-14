Angel Yin and Maja Stark share the lead going into the final round of LPGA Shanghai event

Angel Yin and Maja Stark are locked for the top spot after the end of the first three rounds of the LPGA Shanghai event. They have a score of -12 and hold a one-stroke lead against the solo third-ranked Pavarisa Yoktuan.

Yin started her campaign at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club with a 2 under 70 in the first round. She shot a 3 under 69 in the second, including five birdies and two bogeys. Later on, in the third round, she scored a stunning 7 under 65 and her scorecard included eight birdies and a bogey.

Meanwhile, Maja Stark had a sensational start at the LPGA Shanghai event. She shot a bogey-free first round of 6 under 66 with the help of six birdies.

In the second round, she carded 4 under 68 and shot five birdies and a bogey. Finally, in the third round, she had a decent outing with 2 under 72 to share the lead with Angel Yin.

Exploring the leaderboard of the LPGA Shanghai event after the end of the first three rounds

Angel Yin and Maja Stark are on the top of the table and are followed by Thai golfer Pavarisa Yoktuan who has just one stroke deficit. Lilia Vu also stands in a comfortable spot just two strokes behind the joint leader with a -10 score.

Below is the leaderboard of the LPGA Shanghai event:

T1 - Angel Yin (-12)

T1 - Maja Stark (-12)

3 - Pavarisa Yoktuan (-11)

T4 - Lilia Vu (-10)

T4 - Mi Hyang Lee (-10)

T4 - Ariya Jutanugarn (-10)

T7 - Esther Henseleit (-9)

T7 - Yu Liu (-9)

T9 - Lauren Coughlin (-8)

T9 - Peiyun Chien (-8)

T9 - Karis Davidson (-8)

T9 - Frida Kinhult (-8)

T9 - Minjee Lee (-8)

T9 - Wichanee Meechai (-8)

T9 - Yuna Nishimura (-8)

T9 - Danielle Kang (-8)

T17 - Rose Zhang (-7)

T17 - Xiyu Lin (-7)

T17 - Danlin Cai (-7)

T20 - Hae Ran Ryu (-6)

T20 - Maddie Szeryk (-6)

T20 - Jasmine Suwannapura (-6)

T20 - Bailey Tardy (-6)

T24 - Stephanie Meadow (-5)

T24 - Matilda Castren (-5)

T24 - Lindy Duncan (-5)

T24 - Mina Harigae (-5)

T24 - Hye-Jin Choi (-5)

T24 - Alison Lee (-5)

T24 - A Lim Kim (-5)

T24 - Azahara Munoz (-5)

T32 - Yan Liu (-4)

T32 - Patty Tavatanakit (-4)

T32 - Nasa Hataoka (-4)

T32 - Anna Nordqvist (-4)

T32 - Kelly Tan (-4)

T32 - Emily Kristine Pedersen (-4)

T32 - Yuting Shi (-4)

T32 - Dani Holmqvist (-3)

T32 - Arpichaya Yubol (-3)

T32 - Celine Borge (-3)

T32 - Madelene Sagstrom (-3)

T44 - Carlota Ciganda (-2)

T44 - Zixuan Wang (a) (-2)

T44 - Weiwei Zhang (-2)

T47 - Jaravee Boonchant (-1)

T47 - Gina Kim (-1)

T47 - Chanettee Wannasaen (-1)

T47 - Ruoning Yin (-1)

T51 - Hinako Shibuno (E)

T51 - Grace Kim (E)

T51 - Maria Fassi (E)

T51 - Lucy Li (E)

T51 - Minami Katsu (E)

T51 - Xiaowen Yin (E)

T51 - Lydia Ko (E)

T51 - Perrine Delacour (E)

T51 - Shuying Li (E)

T51 - Miranda Wang (E)

T51 - Xizihan Wang (a) (E)

T51 - Muni He (E)

T63 - Olivia Cowan (+1)

T63 - Ruixin Liu (+1)

T63 - Gabriella Then (+1)

T63 - Lauren Hartlage (+1)

67 - Andrea Lee (+2)

T68 - Morgane Metraux (+3)

T68 - Zixin Ni (a) (+3)

70 - Linnea Strom (+4)

T71 - Yuai Ji (+5)

T71 - Paula Reto (+5)

T71 - Pajaree Anannarukarn (+5)

74 - Yuli Shi (+6)

75 - Xiang Sui (+7)

76 - Emma Talley (+8)

77 - Wenbo Liu (+10)

78 - Yujie Liu (a) (+11)

T79 - Yanhong Pan (+12)

T79 - Amy Wu (a) (+12)

Fans can watch the entire LPGA Shanghai event live on Golf Channel and the broadcasting starts at 11:00 p.m. ET.