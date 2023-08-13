“Another reason people like him unlike Rory” - Jordan Spieth shares his Peanut Butter sandwich with a fan, instantly wins hearts on the internet

Jordan Spieth is unquestionably the man of the people. The American golfer shared his peanut butter sandwich with a fan during the third round of the FedEx St.Jude Championship.

On the 16th hole of the TPC Southwind golf course, Spieth pulled out his sandwich to eat. When a spectator near the rope questioned about the snack, Spieth offered him half of his sandwich. The kind gesture of the star golfer won people's hearts who praised him on the internet.

Jason Sobel, a golf fan account, tweeted about the event, saying:

"Jordan Spieth pulls out a sandwich after his tee shot on 16. Fan says, “Having a little snack?” Spieth: “Want half? It’s peanut butter and banana.” Then proceeds to hand over half of his sandwich."

Fans praised Spieth in the comments section saying:

"Another reason people like him unlike Rory . He’s down to earth, friendly and interacts well. A lot to learn for Rory!"

Fans' reaction

"Favourite golfer at the moment until Rome"

The third round of the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship is done and dusted and the final round will take place on Sunday, August 13.

Jordan Spieth's performance at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship

Spieth has been in excellent form at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship. He started the tournament with two back-to-back birdies on the second and third holes. He made three birdies on the first nine holes of the open round and added two more birdies and an eagle on the back nine to score 63.

Jordan Spieth carded four birdies and two bogeys on the front nine of the second round and two birdies and two bogeys on the back nine to settle with a score of 68. He made three birdies and one bogey on Saturday to finish with a total of 11 under 199.

Speaking about his performance at St.Jude Championship, Spieth said via Golf.com:

"I didn’t feel like I was stepping into any putt thinking like par or birdie, and thinking it was different from the other, which is really a good sign. I don’t want to feel like I have to make the par putts, and then you don’t on the birdie. I want them to all feel the same."

Lucas Glover topped the leaderboard of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship followed by Taylor Moore and Tommy Fleetwood.

Jordan Spieth tied for fourth place with 2023 Farmers Insurance Open winner Max Homa. Rory McIlroy finished in a six-way tie in sixth place with Sungjae Im, Tom Kim, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland, and Emiliano Grillo.

The final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship will start at 8 am ET with Sepp Straka and Wyndham Clark starting the game on the first tee hole.

Spieth will pair up with Viktor Hovland to start the game at 1:30 pm ET while Lucas Glover will tee off with Taylor Moore at 1:50 pm ET.