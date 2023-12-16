"Another reason being Tiger Woods' son has its advantages" - Golf fans react to Charlie Woods being instructed by Lee Trevino 

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are the main attractions of the PNC Championship, but they are certainly not the only ones. The event is a true gathering of the world's top golf stars, including Lee Trevino.

Trevino's vast experience makes him an inexhaustible source of knowledge, which he spares no expense in sharing. This Saturday, December 16, a video of him advising Tiger Woods' son, Charlie, became popular.

The video was posted by the PGA Tour Champions on social networks. Many fans reacted to it, most of them with displays of affection towards Lee Trevino:

Here are some reactions from golf fans on X (formerly Twitter):

The video shared by the PGA Tour Champions on social media shows Lee Trevino advising Charlie Woods on different issues that may influence his game, during a practice round at PNC Championship. Other people are also seen present, including Tiger Woods, who is seen listening attentively.

Among other advice, Lee Trevino recommended Charlie Woods leave his cell phone at home when he goes to practice. This came after Tiger Woods recently mentioned that he was concerned about his son Charlie's prolonged use of his phone.

Lee Trevino's advice is not just for Tiger Woods and Charlie

Lee Trevino is 84 years old, but his physical condition is enviable. No wonder he was asked what his routine was to stay that way.

Here's Lee Trevino's routine shared by Sports Illustrated reporter Gabby Herzig on her X account (@GabbyHerzig):

"I walk Yoda, my frenchie bulldog, for about a mile every morning, I have breakfast, I go to the club, I hit balls for a couple of hours, have a boul of soup. Then I go home, sit on the cauch and take a nap for about 20 minutes, and I "bob" about six times, and then I go to bed around 8:30 pm, and repeat everything again. I stay healthy."

Lee Trevino is one of the indispensable names in the history of world golf. His professional career began in 1960 and since then he has won 92 victories, 29 of them on the PGA Tour.

In his brilliant career, he won six Majors and only missed one victory in The Masters to complete the career Grand Slam. In Augusta, he could only reach the tenth position, which he achieved twice.

His exceptional results extended to his career as a senior, during which he won 29 tournaments, including four majors.

One of the highlights of his career was the summer of 1971 when he won the U.S. Open, the Canadian Open and The Open Championship in 20 days.

Among the many accolades received throughout his career was his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1981. He was selected Athlete of the Year by Sports Illustrated and Associated Press in 1971.