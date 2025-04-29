Anthony Kim calls for Korean Airline's help just hours after joking about his flight

Anthony Kim called out for help from Korean Airlines just hours after hilariously joking about his flight. Following his outing at the LIV Golf Mexico City event, the American golfer headed to play in the next Saudi league event in Korea.

However, on Monday (April 28), Kim shared a hilarious post on Instagram about his flight's technical error. He was heading to South Korea, but the plane's monitor showed that the flight was going to Japan.

"This ✈️goin to Japan I'm supposed 2 be going to @livgolf_league Korea," he wrote in his IG story.

Just hours after the technical error of the flight, Anthony Kim shared a post on his X account asking for help from Korean Air. He revealed in his post that his wife's bag was lost on the flight and asked for help to get it back. He tweeted:

"Feel so unbelievably blessed 2 have arrived in KOREA 4 @livgolf_league this week. I missed my girls last week so I’m pretty excited 2 see them but unfortunately @KoreanAir lost my wife’s bag. @KoreanAir would make our trip better if u did thanks."

Anthony Kim is gearing up to play in South Korea this week. The LIV Golf event will start with its first round on May 2 and will have its finale on May 4.

It's a regular LIV Golf event, which will take place at the Jack Nicklaus Golf Club in South Korea. Meanwhile, last week, players competed at the LIV GOLF Mexico City event, where Joaquin Niemann won the tournament.

A look into Anthony Kim's performance in 2025

Anthony Kim started his campaign at the LIV Golf event in Riyadh, the season-opening event. The American golfer struggled on the LIV Golf in 2024 and started the 2025 season with a T49 finish in the first tournament of the season. He played the three rounds of -1, +1 and even par at the tournament.

Kim next played at the Adelaide event, where he played three rounds of +1, +5, +4 to settle in a T51 finish, and then recorded T50 at the Hong Kong event.

So far, he has played in six tournaments on LIV Golf but has mostly struggled with his game. His best of the season was T29, which he recorded at the Miami event.

Here is a quick recap of Anthony Kim's 2025 season on LIV Golf:

Riyadh

Result: T49

Score: -1, +1, E

Adelaide

Result: T51

Score: +1, +5, +4

Hong Kong

Result: T50

Score: +5, -2, -3

Singapore

Result: T47

Score: +2, +2, +1

Miami

Result: T29

Score: +2, +11, -5

Mexico City

Result: 51

Score: E, +6, +4

