Anthony Kim calls out Ryan Clark by referencing his spat with a $22.2M-worth NFL quarterback

Ryan Clark has made a lot of headlines since the NFL season started. Recently, he got into a small argument on ESPN, for which golfer Anthony Kim called him out and even brought up one of his earlier controversies with Cam Newton, the $22.5 million quarterback (according to Forbes). Kim even claimed in his response that Clark can't argue and is afraid to accept it. `
Anthony Kim reposted a recent ESPN X post in which former NFL players debated whether CeeDee Lamb is a good player for his team or not. In the meantime, Ryan Clark jumped in and claimed that all of the players should not dispute because they were on television.
The former LIV Golfer replied, stating that the former American Safety did not have the energy to defend himself when Cam Newton stated some negative things about him. The X post stated,
"Def didn’t have the same energy when @Camnewton_2026 said 💩 2 him. It was all about perspective then, right Ryan Clark(blocked me 4 saying he race baits🤦♂️😂)Nothing like admitting u can’t argue good points & wanna sound intelligent so u belittle @PSchrags @espn @NFL"
Ryan Clark and Cam Newton's feud was about Jalen Hurts' spot on the Philadelphia Eagles squad. Newton was doubtful of whether Hurts deserved a place on the squad or not. On the other hand, Clark believed it was a condescending and dismissive opinion. Before the situation was finally resolved, both of them exchanged numerous statements.
Aside from that, Clark received another message from another golfer, this time questioning his comment that Tom Brady is not a generational talent.
Trevor Immelman was surprised by Ryan Clark's statement of generational talent
Ryan Clark recently stated on ESPN that Patrick Mahomes and John Elway are generational talents, whereas Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are not. This was a bold claim that even took Trevor Immelman aback. In his statement, Clark said,
"Few of them. I don't think there's I think there's less than what you think. I think John Elway was a generational talent. I think Patrick Mahomes is a generational talent. I don't think Tom Brady. I don't think Drew Brees. I don't think Peyton Manning are generational talent. I think Andrew Luck ended up being a generational talent. I don't think there's a ton of them out there."
Responding to this, Trevor Immelman discussed the stats of these legendary players after conducting a study. The X post stated,
"This caught me off guard, so I did 2 minutes of research…..between the 3 of them combined: 10 SB wins, 7 SB MVP’s 8 times NFL MVP, 14 times passing yards leader, 13 times passing TD leader, 9 times completion % leader."
Clark also claimed that there's not much difference in generational talent and big names; you just need an eye to find out.