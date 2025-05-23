Anthony Kim labels a $35M-worth American singer's album 'fire' as he continues to prepare for LIV Golf Virginia

In 2024, Anthony Kim resumed playing golf after a 12-year absence. He made a big recovery and has steadily improved his game since then. He is scheduled to compete in the upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Virginia. The golfer recently shared an update on his practice for this tournament.
Kim shared a post on X with videos of his practice sessions and an update about her daughter, Bella, who recently had her first haircut. Aside from that, he commented on the new album of Morgan Wallen, a singer who has a net worth of $35 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).
Kim's post read:
"Been grindin. 1% BETTER mindset. BELLA got her 1st haircut❤️ SOBER is DOPE 🔥 @MorganWallen album is fire 🔥Kick myself & Superman dope"
Morgan Wallen released his project on May 16, 2025, called 'I'm the Problem,' a two-hour album about personal agony. Interestingly, Wallen has managed to collaborate with a number of artists for this album, including Post Malone, Tate McRae, Eric Church, HARDY, and ERNEST.
The record has become extremely famous among fans, and it appeared that even Anthony Kim enjoyed it. His next tournament, LIV Golf Virginia, will be held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, from June 6 to 8, 2025. The tournament is going to have a massive purse of $25 million.
How has Anthony Kim's 2025 season gone so far?
Anthony Kim missed a few events at the start of the season, and the first tournament he entered was LIV Golf Riyadh. There, he performed admirably and ended the event with a score of 216, which was exactly PAR. He ended the event tied for 49th position.
His performance during the season has been as follows, with more details below:
Feb 6–8: LIV Golf Riyadh – Riyadh Golf Club
- Position: T49
- Score: 71-73-72 (216, Even)
Feb 14–16: LIV Golf Adelaide – The Grange Golf Club
- Position: T51
- Score: 73-77-76 (226, +10)
Mar 7–9: LIV Golf Hong Kong – Hong Kong Golf Club
- Position: T50
- Score: 75-68-67 (210, Even)
Mar 14–16: LIV Golf Singapore – Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)
- Position: T47
- Score: 73-73-72 (218, +5)
Apr 4–6: LIV Golf Miami – Trump National Doral Golf Course
- Position: T29
- Score: 74-83-67 (224, +8)
Apr 25–27: LIV Golf Mexico City – Club De Golf Chapultepec
- Position: 51
- Score: 71-77-75 (223, +10)
May 2–4: LIV Golf Korea – Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea
- Position: 53
- Score: 79-74-74 (227, +11)