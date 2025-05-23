Anthony Kim labels a $35M-worth American singer's album 'fire' as he continues to prepare for LIV Golf Virginia

In 2024, Anthony Kim resumed playing golf after a 12-year absence. He made a big recovery and has steadily improved his game since then. He is scheduled to compete in the upcoming LIV Golf tournament in Virginia. The golfer recently shared an update on his practice for this tournament.

Ad

Kim shared a post on X with videos of his practice sessions and an update about her daughter, Bella, who recently had her first haircut. Aside from that, he commented on the new album of Morgan Wallen, a singer who has a net worth of $35 million (via Celebrity Net Worth).

Kim's post read:

"Been grindin. 1% BETTER mindset. BELLA got her 1st haircut❤️ SOBER is DOPE 🔥 @MorganWallen album is fire 🔥Kick myself & Superman dope"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Morgan Wallen released his project on May 16, 2025, called 'I'm the Problem,' a two-hour album about personal agony. Interestingly, Wallen has managed to collaborate with a number of artists for this album, including Post Malone, Tate McRae, Eric Church, HARDY, and ERNEST.

The record has become extremely famous among fans, and it appeared that even Anthony Kim enjoyed it. His next tournament, LIV Golf Virginia, will be held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, from June 6 to 8, 2025. The tournament is going to have a massive purse of $25 million.

Ad

How has Anthony Kim's 2025 season gone so far?

Golf: LIV Golf Greenbrier - Source: Imagn

Anthony Kim missed a few events at the start of the season, and the first tournament he entered was LIV Golf Riyadh. There, he performed admirably and ended the event with a score of 216, which was exactly PAR. He ended the event tied for 49th position.

Ad

His performance during the season has been as follows, with more details below:

Feb 6–8: LIV Golf Riyadh – Riyadh Golf Club

Position: T49

T49 Score: 71-73-72 (216, Even)

Feb 14–16: LIV Golf Adelaide – The Grange Golf Club

Position: T51

T51 Score: 73-77-76 (226, +10)

Mar 7–9: LIV Golf Hong Kong – Hong Kong Golf Club

Position: T50

T50 Score: 75-68-67 (210, Even)

Mar 14–16: LIV Golf Singapore – Sentosa Golf Club (Serapong Course)

Position: T47

T47 Score: 73-73-72 (218, +5)

Apr 4–6: LIV Golf Miami – Trump National Doral Golf Course

Ad

Position: T29

T29 Score: 74-83-67 (224, +8)

Apr 25–27: LIV Golf Mexico City – Club De Golf Chapultepec

Position: 51

51 Score: 71-77-75 (223, +10)

May 2–4: LIV Golf Korea – Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea

Position: 53

53 Score: 79-74-74 (227, +11)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Bhardwaj Anurag Bhardwaj is a Golf Journalist at Sportskeeda. With over three years of experience writing about various sports, Anurag has drawn inspiration from numerous icons, ranging from WWE’s Roman Reigns to NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. His passion for storytelling spans across different sports, all while pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Dental Surgery, and he hopes to continue blending both his professions.



A single spark ignited his love for golf, and now he follows the sport with unwavering enthusiasm. Whether it’s the Masters or the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Anurag is always ready for a deep dive into the action. Through his writing, he brings the latest happenings from the golf world straight to the fans' screens. And while he dreams of stepping onto a golf course someday, he remains in awe of Scottie Scheffler’s precision, all while striving to become a great doctor. Know More