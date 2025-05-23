"Your dad got his a** kicked" - Tom Brady loathes losing to Morgan Wallen in golf while face-timing son

Tom Brady might be the best quarterback to have graced the NFL. However, he hasn't yet mastered golf.

On Thursday, Brady posted a video on his YouTube channel, showing himself golfing with country singer Morgan Wallen at Troubadour Golf Club in Tennessee. At the end of their game, Brady face-timed one of his sons to tell him that Wallen crushed him on the course.

"Now, he's got a football out cause he already beat me at golf, which I'm not very happy about," Brady said (6:21). "Because Matt's been giving him the best supreme lessons. He's only giving me the standards."

Wallen then said that he was having a mental break due to his turkey hunting, which is why he got good at golf. However, Brady, although he didn't like to admit it, said that he was thrashed in their game.

"Your dad got his a** kicked," Brady said.

It was unclear which of his children Brady was FaceTiming on the golf course. He has two children, a son, Benjamin, and a daughter, Vivian, from his ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Brady also has a son, Jack, from a previous relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady has been hitting the golf course often ever since his retirement in February 2023. In May 2024, he challenged his NFL rival, Peyton Manning, on the green, where the two iconic QBs were joined by golf legends Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Tom Brady plans to continue broadcasting role at Fox amid rumors of quitting before his second year

Fox analyst Tom Brady - Source: Getty

Tom Brady began his broadcasting career at Fox for the 2024 season. The former QB inked a 10-year, $350 million deal with the company even before he retired.

However, many felt that Brady might pull out of his contract before his second season with Fox due to his other business commitments and desires.

Nonetheless, in February, Brady confirmed that he will return to the announcers' booth at Fox for the 2025 season. Many have also praised the former New England Patriots star's insights and expertise while calling games.

